La Réunion emerges as strong contender as search of Tropika Island of Treasure heats up

The search for the next dream destination for Tropika Island of Treasure has taken a dramatic turn, from the postcard-perfect beaches of Thailand to the rugged, volcanic landscapes of La Réunion.

In the latest episode of the Tropika Island Search companion series, season two winner and All Stars contestant Shashi Naidoo returned to the spotlight, this time trading competition for exploration as she helped assess whether the French Indian Ocean island has what it takes to host the show’s highly anticipated 12th season.

Joining her on the adventure was presenter Zanele Potelwa as the pair set out to test if La Réunion’s bold terrain and high-energy activities deliver the signature smooth magic the show is known for.

Ability to cater to all kinds of travellers

Often described as ‘three islands in one’, La Réunion offers a striking mix of lush forests, active volcanoes, and idyllic beaches, a combination that immediately left an impression on Naidoo.

“I was exhausted when I arrived, but I couldn’t ignore how breathtaking it was,” she said. “It felt like discovering a hidden gem, surrounded by green mountains and dramatic volcanic scenery.”

For Naidoo, the island’s appeal lies in its ability to cater to every kind of traveller, from thrill-seekers to those simply looking to unwind.

“It really has everything: adventure, beauty, and relaxation. We went paddling in the ocean, did ziplining, and even jumped off a waterfall. That was one of the coolest experiences ever.”

But it was conquering her fear of heights that stood out as a defining moment.

“After ziplining over a lagoon, I had to jump off a cliff. I was terrified; however, that is the essence of the show: pushing oneself beyond one’s limits.

“Taking that leap gave me a sense of freedom and reminded me that I can do anything I set my mind to.”

Three different islands in one

If given just a day to showcase the island, Naidoo’s itinerary would be packed with both adrenaline and indulgence, starting with a helicopter tour for panoramic views, followed by hiking through volcanic terrain, ziplining for a thrill, and ending the day on the beach with fresh seafood and cocktails.

According to her, it is exactly this diversity that makes La Réunion a strong contender for the next season.

“It feels like three different islands in one. You’ve got volcanoes, forests, and beaches all close to each other, which means every challenge can feel entirely different. It’s inspiring and pushes you to bring your best.”

Having experienced the pressure of the competition firsthand, Naidoo also had advice for hopeful contestants.

“People think it’s just about winning the R1-million, but it’s so much more. It challenges you physically and emotionally, and the friendships you build last a lifetime. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

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