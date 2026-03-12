LG launches new washing machines ahead of World Water Day

With World Water Day approaching on March 20, many South African households are being encouraged to rethink everyday habits that quietly consume large amounts of water, including how we do our laundry.

For most families, laundry day can easily turn into an all-day task. Sorting clothes, running multiple wash cycles, and hanging items out to dry often takes up much of a weekend. But beyond the time it consumes, frequent washing cycles can also mean higher water usage.

LG Electronics South Africa says small shifts in household routines, supported by more efficient appliances, could make a meaningful difference in water conservation.

To support this idea, the company has introduced a new range of high-capacity front-loading washing machines, including 15kg and 20kg models, designed to handle significantly larger loads than the typical 7kg machines found in many homes.

Managing laundry loads

According to LG, the concept is simple: washing more clothes at once can reduce the number of cycles households need to run each week, helping save both time and water.

The new machines allow families to tackle larger laundry loads in a single wash. Bulky household items such as king-size duvets, bedding and multiple towels can fit into one cycle, rather than being split across several smaller loads.

Finished in a sleek Essence Graphite colour, the appliances combine large capacity with technology aimed at improving washing efficiency.

Hi-tech machines

One of the key features is TurboWash™ technology, which uses four 3D water nozzles to spray water directly onto fabrics. This approach helps detergent penetrate clothing more effectively, allowing the machine to clean garments faster while using water more efficiently. LG says a standard 3kg load can be washed in under 40 minutes.

The machines also include AI DD™ technology, which uses sensors to weigh the laundry and detect fabric texture and softness. The system then selects the most suitable drum movement to help protect fabrics during the wash cycle.

Maintaining fabric quality

Carol Guedes, consumer electronics sales head at LG Electronics South Africa, says the goal is to remove the guesswork from laundry care while maintaining fabric quality.

“When you are dealing with large loads of up to 20kg, the weight alone can place stress on fabrics if the drum movement is not carefully controlled,” she says. “AI DD™ helps the machine adapt its washing motion to protect the fibres while still delivering an effective clean.”

Another feature built into the machines is Steam™ technology, which uses high-temperature vapour to remove up to 99.9% of allergens and dust mites. This makes it particularly useful for items such as bedding, school uniforms and gym clothing that often require deeper cleaning.

As World Water Day approaches, LG says innovations that encourage fewer, more efficient wash cycles could help households play a small but important role in conserving water.

