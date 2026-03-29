Liema’s story of redemption and growth

Liema Pantsi’s story continues to develop as she grows into a cultural powerhouse. The Season 6 Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa (BBM) winner might have been a returnee to the show, but being crowned the last woman standing was not an easy feat.

BBM pundits will tell you that each season has its own dynamics, which ultimately affect the outcome. So Pantsi’s comeback was not a guaranteed win – she still had to fight for the viewers’ votes.

Fresh from her win, Pantsi (24) told Sunday World that the biggest battles that one faces in the BBM house are more internal. “The game is all about mental fortitude. It’s you versus yourself, you versus the person in the mirror,” she reflected.

This time around, Pantsi said she came prepared and insisted that she went back in as a smarter player, someone who understood the psychological demands of the game and approached it with intention.

“I knew those walls. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to do everything differently from what I did before.”

She said one of the biggest lessons she mastered from her first run was clear, and that is to avoid distractions.

“I refused to be in a relationship. Being shipped was one of my biggest mistakes the first time,” she admits.

Instead, Liema focused on building genuine connections and strategic alliances, a move that ultimately shifted her trajectory in the house.

“I made friends. I connected with people genuinely. I went in with a mindset of learning, being humble, loving and kind,” she explains. “I’m a better person than I was when I entered.”

But while she led with kindness, trust did not come easily.

“I felt like everyone had a strategy. I didn’t trust many people, even though I showed them love,” she says.

Her return also came with a target on her back. As a returning contestant, Liema says some housemates were intimidated by her presence, which led to frequent nominations.

Still, she embraced the challenge.

“They understood it was a redemption season. At the end of the day, it was a fair game.”

There were moments of doubt. When a surprise twist, the infamous “wheel”, was introduced, Liema feared history might repeat itself. But luck, strategy and resilience carried her through to the finale.

And when she finally emerged victorious, she didn’t hesitate to define what the win meant.

“Redemption, growth… and revenge,” she says boldly.

“Arise and let my enemies be scattered.”

Yet despite the emotional weight of her journey, Liema remains matter-of-fact about the R2-million prize.

“It doesn’t feel different. I went there to rightfully take what’s mine, and I did.”

At its core, her story is not just about winning a reality show; it’s about rewriting a narrative.

Liema is unfazed by public perception and misconceptions, insisting she never returned to prove anything to the outside world.

“I didn’t go there to prove myself to people. I went there to prove to myself that I can walk the road less travelled.”

And for those afraid to try again after failing? Her message is simple but powerful, “Don’t ever stop moving. Don’t ever stop pursuing second chances. Forgive yourself and keep going. There’s no such thing as failure, fail forward.”

In the end, Liema’s victory is more than a win; it’s a testament to resilience, self-belief and the power of coming back stronger.