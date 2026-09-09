Lil-Lets launches children’s book to break silence around periods

For generations, menstruation has often been treated as a subject to whisper about, leaving many young people to navigate their first period surrounded by confusion, embarrassment and misinformation.

Lil-Lets is hoping to hel[ change that narrative with the launch of Masana the Brave: A Story About Growing Up – an illustrated book designed to help children understand puberty, menstruation and the emotional changes that come with growing up.

Aimed at children aged eight to 13, the book follows Masana, a young girl navigating the uncertainty and curiosity that comes with changing bodies.

Rather than presenting menstruation as something embarrassing or secretive, the story aims to make conversations around periods more natural and accessible.

Boys an important part of the conversation

Importantly, the book is not only aimed at girls. Lil-Lets says boys are also an important part of the conversation, with the book encouraging understanding and empathy among young readers of all genders.

Turning period talk into normal conversation. Through Masana’s story, the book tackles myths, taboos and misinformation surrounding menstruation and puberty.

READ: Ending period poverty through inclusive conversations

The initiative forms part of Lil-Lets’ long-running Cyclebreakers platform, which seeks to challenge outdated attitudes towards periods and equip young people with the knowledge and language to discuss menstrual health openly.

Keryn Brien, marketing executive at Premier FMCG, said storytelling could play an important role in changing how young people experience their first period.

“For many young people, especially girls, the first experience of menstruation can be confusing or even frightening,” said Brien.

“This book is about changing that narrative. Through storytelling, we can normalise these conversations, break down stigma and give children the confidence to understand what’s happening to their bodies.”

Written by Puno Selesho, who previously worked on Lil-Lets’ award-winning Be You. Period. campaign, and illustrated by Gabby Correia, the book combines an authentic South African perspective with accessible storytelling.

From one book to another child

The initiative also extends beyond the children who purchase the book.

Lil-Lets has introduced a pay-it-forward mechanism where every copy purchased results in another copy being donated to a girl in need.

The model is intended to help extend access to menstrual-health education to communities where conversations about puberty and menstruation may be limited by stigma or lack of resources.

READ: Why women’s health can no longer be an afterthought

The Department of Basic Education has endorsed the resource, describing Masana the Brave as a story that helps normalise menstruation and gives learners the language and confidence to navigate puberty without shame.

The department said the book reflects its Gender Transformative Education principles and contributes towards breaking the silence around menstrual health, promoting sanitary dignity and encouraging supportive school communities.

The resource forms part of a collaborative partnership framework between the Department of Basic Education and Premier FMCG through Lil-Lets. At its core, Masana the Brave is attempting to make growing up feel less frightening. By introducing conversations about periods and puberty before children experience these changes, Lil-Lets hopes to replace secrecy and shame with knowledge, confidence and understanding.

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