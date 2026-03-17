Little Switzerland Resort goes all-inclusive

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Drakensberg Mountains, the picturesque Little Switzerland Resort has unveiled a major shift in its hospitality offering by transitioning to a fully all-inclusive resort model.

The move marks a strategic repositioning for the mountain retreat as it seeks to strengthen its appeal among domestic and regional travellers looking for convenient, family-friendly holiday experiences.

Escape in the heart of KZN’s mountains

Originally established as a tea garden in the early 1900s, the resort has evolved into a scenic getaway known for its alpine-style charm, panoramic landscapes and outdoor adventures. Today, it continues to draw visitors seeking a tranquil escape in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal’s mountains.

According to Gerhard van den Heever, General Manager of Dream Hotels & Resorts at Little Switzerland, the transition reflects shifting traveller expectations.

“Cost transparency is central to the attractiveness of all-inclusive packages,” he said.

“Guests increasingly favour holiday experiences where expenses are predictable, and are able to budget upfront for a beautiful experience for themselves and their families. This means they can fully enjoy their destination without the distraction of incremental costs.”

Many on-site leisure facilities and recreational activities

With the new model, accommodation at Little Switzerland Resort now includes daily breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner, as well as selected beverages served during designated hours.

Guests will also have access to a variety of on-site leisure facilities and recreational activities, including walking trails, mountain biking, mini golf, ziplining and obstacle courses. Other activities such as go-karting, a driving range and fly fishing further add to the outdoor adventure experience.

Offerings for younger guests

The resort is focusing on families. It’s Dream Xplorers Kids’ Club caters for children aged four to 12 and offers daily themed activities ranging from outdoor adventures and arts and crafts to treasure hunts and guided nature walks.

Younger guests can also enjoy bonfire evenings with marshmallow roasting, outdoor movie nights with popcorn, fishing lessons at the resort’s pond and early child-friendly dinner options. Babysitting services are also available on request.

The resort has expanded its evening entertainment programme to enhance the overall guest experience.

Option to personalise stay

Visitors can enjoy sunset sundowners at scenic viewpoints such as The Cone or Rainbow Falls Ledge, cocktail-making sessions, themed quiz nights and karaoke evenings. Live acoustic music performances and stargazing experiences are also part of the entertainment line-up.

For those looking to personalise their stay further, additional options such as spa treatments, premium beverages and certain specialised activities remain available.

Van den Heever said the shift represents an evolution in how the resort delivers value to its guests.

“With dining, entertainment and accommodation all sorted, guests have the freedom to enjoy the natural berg surroundings without any hassle,” he said.

Responding to evolving market dynamics

For Dream Hotels & Resorts, the change is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its leisure travel portfolio while responding to evolving market dynamics.

Nick Dickson, CEO and group custodian of the hospitality brand, said the all-inclusive approach reflects a growing preference among travellers for simplified holiday experiences.

“There is a growing desire among local travellers for bundled core leisure experiences and simpler holiday structures,” Dickson said.

“Our goal is to deliver this with greater value while maintaining operational sustainability and a consistent level of service delivery.”

He added that the repositioning of Little Switzerland Resort is expected to enhance its competitiveness as a flagship mountain retreat while contributing to the broader KwaZulu-Natal tourism economy.

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