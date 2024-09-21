Local luxury denim brand celebrates Mzansi’s rich heritage

Luxury African denim and lifestyle brand founded in South Africa TSHEPO jeans has announced the launch of its new heritage campaign, We, The People.

The campaign is a celebration of South Africa’s diverse cultural landscape. It draws inspiration from the kaleidoscope of languages spoken across the nation.

National heritage

Timed to coincide with South Africa’s Heritage Day in September, the campaign is a fitting tribute to what makes South Africans unique. A nation woven together by a shared heritage and distinct cultural identities.

It will emphasise the values enshrined in the South African Constitution. And also highlight the unifying power of our shared heritage and diverse languages.

Tshepo Mohlala, founder and creative director at TSHEPO Jeans, said the brand believes in the power of unity through diversity.

Cultural tapestry that defines a nation

“Our campaign captures the essence of our collective identity. It is reflecting the richness of our cultural tapestry and the stories that define us. We are a heritage brand because of where we come from. And a legacy brand because of what we aspire to represent for generations to come. We are proud yet humble, refined yet deeply connected to our roots. TSHEPO is sophisticated, artisanal, and timeless. It is capturing the unifying spirit that resonates with those passionate about South Africa,” said Mohlala.

SA’s 12 official languages

The We, The People campaign brings together a diverse group of influential South Africans. These include celebrities like Pearl Thusi and Mzwandile Ngubeni, who amplify the message of unity. The campaign features 12 exclusive T-shirts, each representing one of South Africa’s 12 official languages. It’s celebrating the nation’s strength through its diversity.

Mohlala said his purpose is to weave stories through denim. To connect communities and celebrate the artistry of African craftsmanship. He also aims to inspire and unite people worldwide. To showcase garments that are not only meticulously crafted but also rich in cultural narratives.

