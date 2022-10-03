Lockdown loneliness inspires a dating business

Gender studies lecturer and entrepreneur Zandile Mfeka was inspired by the loneliness she felt during the hard lockdown due to the pandemic to come up with an alternative to online dating, to help people connect with like-minded potential partners.

Mfeka runs a catering and events company but said during the various lockdown stages, people’s stress levels increased, relationships were strained and loneliness deepened for people without partners or companions.

“Imagine going through the fear of dying alone,” she said, adding that the pandemic challenged the idea of “single and happy”, as people were not allowed to travel and interact with others.

“The rate of depressed and stressed people increased. Single people realised how lonely they were,” she said, adding that she was single during the lockdown.

Mfeka, 45, studied public management, sociology and development studies. She said after the opening up of inter-provincial travel and the wearing of masked no longer being enforced, and the tourism and entertainment sector being in need of a boost, she decided to organise excursions for singles looking for partners.

“We have these concepts on TV, and I thought why not make it accessible to people to have the same experience and have fun while looking for a potential partner,” said the masters graduate.

“People will have an opportunity to spend three days of adventure doing different activities, enjoying live music and dinner while getting a chance to meet potential partners in a safe environment,” said Mfeka, whose catering and events company is called Zulu Pot.

Mfeka said she will be hosting the first event, which she dubbed Ready to Mingle Weekend Adventure, in December in Gauteng.

She said as part of the vetting process: “To buy a ticket to the event, you are required to register with your ID number and create a profile. You are then given a set of questions to answer.

“People will be required to provide proof of ID to access the lodge,” she said.

She said at the lodge; there will also be a dating coach on site to assist those who need assistance.

“Where else will you be able to find an opportunity to see a potential partner at play, in a formal setting, drunk, enjoying a pool party or braaing around the boma?

“I’m grateful for life. We didn’t know that today we will be able to interact like this. We were confined to electronic communication and social media … and on social media anything is possible; you can be catfished. With these events you will be interacting with people who have at least been vetted. All of this will happen in secured environment with security access,” she said.

For more lifestyle content click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author