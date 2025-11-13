Love finds new home as Love Expo 2025 debuts at SunBet Arena

Love is taking a centre stage, and this time, it is doing so in a brand-new, glittering home. The Love Expo 2025 is set to unfold from November 28 to 30 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, marking a bold new era for South Africa\u2019s most iconic adult lifestyle event. Formerly known as Sexpo,\u00a0this much-loved experience has undergone transformation, and with it, a venue upgrade worthy of its evolution. Moving from the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand to SunBet Arena is more than a location change; it\u2019s a statement. Bigger, bolder, and more luxurious, the new venue provides the perfect playground for a celebration of sensuality, self-expression, and connection. Nestled in the heart of Menlyn Maine\u2019s entertainment district, SunBet Arena sets the tone for a premium experience that fuses style, sophistication, and excitement. Move to SunBet symbolic With its state-of-the-art stage, immersive lighting, and world-class facilities, the venue gives Love Expo 2025 the grand stage it deserves, elevating the event from underground allure to mainstream celebration. \u201cThe move to SunBet Arena is symbolic,\u201d says the Love Expo team. \u201cIt represents how far we have come, from being censored and misunderstood to being embraced as a lifestyle celebration of confidence, empowerment, and love in all its forms.\u201d For years, the event\u2019s previous name Sexpo\u00a0carried both heat and hurdles. Advertising bans and blocked social media campaigns often limited its reach. Organisers explained that the name change was meant to avoid censorship from social media platforms and other services that were impacted by the word "sex" in their name, which limited their advertising and online reach. The name change was a way to avoid these "shadow bans". Now, under the roof of one of Pretoria\u2019s most glamorous venues, the event is set to unfold in full colour. Attendees can expect thousands of products to explore, from wellness innovations to sensual indulgences. Intimacy meets education The main stage will host performances featuring elegant pole artistry, aerial acrobatics, and dazzling acts that celebrate the beauty of the human form. Love Expo 2025 serves as a sensory playground for adults ready to reconnect with pleasure and confidence, featuring the Fantasy Lounges, which are designed as immersive worlds of play and curiosity, and the Theatre of Erotica & Sensual Workshops, where intimacy meets education. Visitors can indulge in The Aphrodisiac Deli, treat themselves to Boudoir Glam photo sessions, or test their daring in the cheeky Vegas Strip games. And for those bold enough to take to the stage, So You Think You Can Strip\u00a0promises laughter, applause, and what attendees call a celebration of pure confidence. SunBet Arena will allow for larger exhibits, more elaborate shows, and an atmosphere that blends glamour with freedom. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content