Make your 67 minutes count for nature this Mandela Day, says WWF

As South Africans prepare to roll up their sleeves for Mandela Day on July 18, environmental organisation WWF South Africa is urging citizens to dedicate their 67 minutes not only to helping people but also to protecting the environment.

Through its new campaign, This Is Where We Live, WWF South Africa is encouraging South Africans to see nature as part of their everyday lives and to take simple actions that can make a lasting difference.

‘Nature is our home’

“Nature is our home. And like any home, it could use some looking after,” the organisation said.

Rather than asking people to travel far or take time off work, WWF says meaningful environmental action can begin right outside the front door.

Among its suggestions is removing invasive alien plants, which are one of the biggest threats to South Africa’s biodiversity and water security. The organisation encourages volunteers to join organised clearing groups, where they can learn which species should be removed.

WWF also believes cleaning neighbourhood drains and streets can have a significant impact.

“Much of the plastic that ends up in South African rivers starts on streets and in drains. A single person with a bag and an hour can clear a meaningful stretch. It does not require a registered organisation or a scheduled event, just a decision to treat the neighbourhood as home,” the organisation said.

Separating waste

Households are also encouraged to rethink how they deal with waste by separating recyclables, composting food scraps and reducing what ends up in municipal landfills.

The campaign further recommends replacing harsh household cleaning chemicals with natural alternatives such as vinegar, bicarbonate of soda and citrus peel, helping reduce toxic pollutants entering waterways while cutting down on single-use plastic packaging.

Food is another area where small changes can make a difference. WWF encourages South Africans to prepare meals using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients while reducing food waste by planning meals carefully and making use of leftovers.

Those looking to continue their environmental efforts beyond Mandela Day are encouraged to start a small vegetable or herb garden.

“A few pots of herbs, spinach or tomatoes on a balcony or windowsill is enough to begin. Growing even a little of your own food cuts waste, saves money and reconnects the kitchen to the soil it depends on,” the organisation said.

Call to clean local parks and green spaces

WWF also wants neighbours to come together to clean and restore local parks and green spaces, saying collective action can have a lasting impact.

The organisation believes Mandela Day should inspire habits that continue long after the annual 67 minutes of service.

“Mandela Day is not a spectator sport and doesn’t have to cost a lot. Anyone can do these things, in their own neighbourhood and in their own time, because every meaningful movement begins with a single action. Those actions become habits, and habits create the kind of lasting change that transforms where we live,” WWF South Africa said.

The campaign centres on the message that South Africans should no longer view nature as something separate from daily life.

“Somewhere along the way, nature started to feel like a thing apart from everyday life, when in truth it is the ground everything else stands on. It is not a weekend destination or something we only see on a screen. Just as it is for the birds, the bees and every living thing, it is home,” the organisation said.

WWF added that its This Is Where We Live campaign is rooted in the belief that caring for nature is ultimately about caring for people.

“Nature Is Our Home asks South Africans to see nature not as separate from their lives, but as the foundation of their health, their livelihoods and their future, and to join a growing movement that understands caring for nature is the same as caring for ourselves, our communities and the generations still to come,” the organisation said.