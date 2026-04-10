Many South Africans forced to borrow before month-end

South Africans are facing a harsh financial reality, with new data revealing that nearly half of households are forced to borrow money before the end of each month, a clear sign of growing financial strain.

According to a survey by JustMoney, only 9% of consumers manage to save at least 10% of their income, while a staggering 42% rely on loans or credit to make it through the month.

Debt trap

Unexpected expenses, from medical emergencies and car repairs to job loss or urgent home maintenance, continue to derail already tight budgets, pushing many deeper into debt.

The findings highlight a worrying cycle: instead of building savings, many households are stuck borrowing just to survive.

Family responsibilities are adding further pressure. Individuals supporting four or more dependants have only a 6% chance of saving a meaningful portion of their income, making financial resilience even harder to achieve.

Financial freedom

Sarah Nicholson says the issue goes beyond numbers, it’s about true financial independence.

“As South Africans mark Freedom Day, it’s important to recognise that real freedom includes financial security,” she says.

“Emergency savings can be the difference between a temporary setback and a long-term crisis.”

Building an emergency fund

While the statistics paint a bleak picture, Nicholson believes building an emergency fund is still within reach, even for those living pay cheque to pay cheque.

She advises starting small, even if it’s just R50 or R100 a month, and treating savings like any other essential expense. Setting up automatic transfers on payday can help build discipline and consistency.

Consumers are also encouraged to channel unexpected income, such as bonuses or tax refunds, into savings, while cutting back on non-essential spending like unused subscriptions or impulse purchases.

Financial experts recommend saving enough to cover three to six months of expenses, but Nicholson says this can feel overwhelming for many.

“A more realistic starting point is R1,000 or enough to cover one month of basic needs,” she explains.

Protecting the savings buffer

Equally important is protecting that savings buffer. Emergency funds should be kept separate from daily spending and only used for genuine crises such as medical bills or sudden loss of income.

Options like high-interest savings accounts, money market accounts or notice accounts can help grow these funds while still allowing relatively easy access when needed.

With millions of South Africans trapped in a borrowing cycle, the message is clear: financial stability starts with preparation.

“An emergency safety net is more attainable than people think,” Nicholson says. “Every rand saved brings you closer to financial independence.”

As economic pressures continue to mount, the ability to weather unexpected financial shocks may be the key to breaking free from debt and reclaiming true freedom.

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