Mauritius in the spotlight as Tropika Island search heats up

The hunt for the ultimate island paradise has landed on the pristine shores of Mauritius, as Tropika Island Search continues its global journey ahead of the highly anticipated 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

In the latest episode, presenter Zanele Potelwa teams up with fan favorite Nay Maps to explore whether the island nation could be the next dream destination for the hit reality show.

For Maps, who previously competed in season eight and the All-Stars edition, returning to island life offered more than just nostalgia; it revealed a deeper appreciation for what makes Mauritius one of South Africa’s most-loved travel escapes.

“Mauritius is the perfect holiday destination,” Maps says, pointing to its year-round warm climate, turquoise lagoons and postcard-worthy white-sand beaches.

From snorkeling along vibrant coral reefs to indulging in luxury resorts, the island offers a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure, all within easy reach for South African travellers.

Island’s cultural richness

Beyond its natural beauty, Maps was particularly impressed by the island’s cultural richness. Mauritius is a melting pot of African, Indian, French and Creole influences, a diversity that is not only visible but also deeply lived.

“You’ll find mosques, temples, churches and even a Chinese pagoda side by side,” he says. “People switch effortlessly between English, Creole and French, depending on the setting. It reminded me of South Africa in many ways.”

Despite its complex history shaped by slavery and labour migration, Mauritius today stands as a symbol of peaceful coexistence, something Maps found both surprising and inspiring.

Pressed to design the ultimate one-day itinerary, Maps paints a picture of indulgence and exploration: waking up to ocean views at a luxury resort, followed by a fusion breakfast bursting with African, Indian and French flavours.

The day would include snorkeling, paddleboarding and even swimming with dolphins, before winding down at a spa and browsing vibrant local markets.

“It’s almost impossible to fit everything in 24 hours,” he admits, noting the island’s hiking trails, beachside cycling routes and endless hidden gems.

Mauritius’ famed fusion cuisine also left a lasting impression.

Maps recalls a standout meal prepared by a local chef, a richly flavoured chicken dish paired with vegetables, infused with the island’s signature blend of spices and culinary traditions.

“I still think about it,” he laughs.

Perfect destination for the show

Maps believes that Mauritius, with its balance of natural beauty, cultural depth, and adventure, is the perfect destination for the next season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

“It’s got beautiful beaches, African warmth, European influence and a Caribbean feel. And there are even rumours of a real-life treasure hidden somewhere on the island.”

Reflecting on his time on the show, Maps states that the experience challenged him both physically and mentally.

“You discover parts of yourself you didn’t know existed. It’s not just about the competition; it’s about growth, connection and adventure,” he says.

With auditions now officially open, Tropika Island of Treasure is calling on aspiring contestants to step into the spotlight.

Hopefuls are encouraged to submit audition videos on social media platforms using the hashtag #Tropika.

Maps’ advice? “Be yourself. Let your personality shine, stay calm but excited, and believe in what you bring.”

Auditions close on May 5, 2026, with finalists set to compete for a share of the R1-million grand prize, plus a R10 000 PEP shopping voucher to get island-ready.

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