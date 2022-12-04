Memoir of SA’s first black female fighter pilot released

Yes, I Am A Pilot! is the title of Major Mandisa Mfeka’s memoir, the first black female pilot in the South African Air Force (SAAF), written by television news anchor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.

Mfeka’s book, launched on Wednesday, narrates the success of a black woman in one of the most male-dominated professions in South Africa.

“The book sums up a story of a young and dynamic girl from KwaZulu-Natal from watching airplanes at an air show at Virginia Airport, near the east coast of Durban, to flying high as one of the best pilots in the world,” says Tabane.

“The book chronicles the realisation of a long-cherished dream. Yes, I Am A Pilot! is a tale of a typical township girl turned pioneer, a young woman who despite the odds, boldly staked her claim in a predominantly white, male-dominated preserve of the SAAF. Every black girl, a township girl should read this book to be inspired and dream beyond.”

Mfeka was born in Ntuzuma, near Umhlanga in Durban north, KwaZulu-Natal. The aviation bug started biting her when she was about five years old.

Her journey with the SAAF began in 2008 after enrolling at Central Flying School in the Western Cape. She earned her wings in 2011 but her most exciting and historical moment came when she was tasked with making a fly past in one of the Hawk MK 120 aircrafts during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane in 2019.

At that very moment, Tabane drew inspiration to write a book on Mfeka’s flying exploits.

“I interviewed her on my show [JJ Tabane’s View] on Newzroom Africa immediately after the inauguration. I was instantly inspired.

“I reached out to her for over three months proposing to write her biography. Not until I wrote her a letter explaining myself did she agree it was about time to tell her story.”

Tabane says a docu-biography is in the pipeline with Netflix but the project will only be completed when Mfeka turns 50 as part of her golden jubilee.

