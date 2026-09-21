Men are dying from a cancer they know too little about

South African men are being urged to take prostate cancer seriously, as health experts warn that awareness of the disease remains dangerously low despite it being the country’s most common cancer.

September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, with the annual Hollard Daredevil Run using the occasion to encourage men to understand their personal risk and prioritise screening.

The warning comes against a concerning backdrop. A 2023 study among Black men diagnosed with prostate cancer in the Free State found that fewer than one in four had heard of the disease before being diagnosed. Another study conducted among men in Limpopo that same year found that almost two-thirds had inadequate awareness of prostate cancer, while more than 80% had no knowledge of screening methods.

The lack of awareness is particularly concerning because South African men face significant risks. According to information supplied by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa, one in four Black men and one in eight white men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

Black African men also face a 60% higher risk of developing prostate cancer than white men and are 2.5 times more likely to die from the disease.

The silent threat

According to Globocan, the specialised cancer research agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in South Africa and the second most deadly cancer among South African men after lung cancer.

But one of the biggest challenges is that the disease can be difficult to detect in its early stages. Early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms, making screening particularly important.

Andrew Oberholzer, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa, says feeling healthy does not necessarily mean that prostate cancer is not present.

“Feeling healthy doesn’t necessarily mean that prostate cancer isn’t there, as the disease often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages,” says Oberholzer.

He says regular, age- and risk-appropriate PSA screening can give men a better chance of detecting the disease while treatment options remain potentially curative.

PSA, or prostate-specific antigen, is a protein produced by the prostate. A blood test can measure PSA levels and may help identify men who require further investigation or referral to a urologist.

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The risk of prostate cancer increases with age, while having close relatives with the disease can significantly increase a man’s risk.

A father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer is particularly relevant, with the age at which the relative was diagnosed also influencing risk. A family history of breast cancer has also been associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer.

According to the information provided by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, men considered to be at higher risk are recommended to have annual PSA screening from the age of 40, while men at average risk should start screening from 45.

Symptoms such as difficulty urinating, blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, bone pain, weakness or numbness in the legs or feet, unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue can occur with advanced prostate cancer.

But experts stress that waiting for symptoms is not the point. When prostate cancer is detected early and treated before it spreads beyond the prostate, more than 99% of men are still alive five years after diagnosis.

A 2026 South African study by researchers from Walter Sisulu University has also highlighted late presentation as a continuing challenge, pointing to gaps in early detection, delayed referrals and limited access to PSA testing.

Breaking the silence

Hollard South Africa’s Head of Experiential Marketing, Adél Kriel, says awareness, access to screening and early detection remain central to the Daredevil Run.

“Too many South African men still know too little about prostate cancer, their personal risk and the importance of getting screened. We need to keep changing that conversation,” says Kriel.

The Hollard Daredevil Run will take place on October 23, with funds raised supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).

The organisations use the funds to support cancer awareness, screening, education and patient support, including extending PSA screening to communities where access remains limited.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation has also announced that a first comprehensive South African Prostate Cancer Registry is being developed in partnership with non-profit data analysis organisation Health Quality Assessment and various medical professional societies.

The registry is intended to address a significant information gap, as there is currently no accurate data showing how common prostate cancer is among South African men.

For Oberholzer, the message to men is straightforward: do not wait for symptoms before taking action.

“Know your risk, speak to your healthcare provider or local clinic and get screened. Early detection can save your life,” he says.

Also Read: Daredevils to hit the streets in Speedos in fight against prostate cancer

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