Miss Heritage Global 2022 comes to South Africa

This year’s Miss Heritage Global queen will be crowned at Kalahari Waterfront Nandoni in Limpopo.

The beauty pageant focuses on the promotion of diverse heritages around the world, and in true South African style, it will be held on Heritage Day, September 24.

Ronald Tisauke, founder and international relations manager of Miss Heritage Global, said: “As the world has adapted and is progressing toward recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the long wait is finally over and we’re excited that this year’s pageant is back and will be hosted in Limpopo, South Africa.

“I believe this is an opportunity for us to come together after being apart for so long, to celebrate our unique cultures and remind ourselves of our rich heritages.”

The annual beauty pageant will consist of participants from across the globe including Japan, France, USA, UK, Canada, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. Several other African countries will also take part in the pageant.

Local applications close on May 31.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author