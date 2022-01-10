More benefit for sweating together

Johannesburg- Research shows that couples who sweat together tend to stay together.

Aron Norman’s research, Shared Participation in Novel and Arousing Activities and Experienced Relationship Quality, documented in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, shows that physiological arousal, rather than the challenge of the activity, drives attraction.

Research by the American Council on Exercise shows that group classes of cardio and resistance exercise keep the heart rate up and can burn up to 600 calories a session.

Also, women who take part in high-intensity workouts as part of a group may see results around their mid-section quicker than those who spend hours alone on a treadmill.

