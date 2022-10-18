Motlhatswi’s activity book a guide to one’s true self

In these difficult economic times, when money is hard to come by, many in the arts and entertainment space are trying to make the best out of the situation to survive, but not in Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi’s world.

Motlhatswi, 33, popularly known for playing Mapitsi Maputla on the weekday youth drama, says her mission is to help everyone become better versions of themselves as she is presently engaged in completing her journal or activity book.

The book is titled The Best Me Club, an enforcement of her new organisation, carrying the same name.

Being a certified life coach, Motlhatswi says the book uses life coaching techniques to guide people to understand their true characters and know what they are destined for.

In turn, she says, everyone engaging truthfully with the book will be able to point out obstacles to their success and be heaped with enough strength to tackle and fight them off.

“My character on Skeem Saam has granted me a lot of opportunities to work with organisations that are rooted in helping the needy, and I realised how people don’t only need money, they need to find themselves,” says Motlhatswi. Finding yourself means understanding what job you are meant for and how to get that job.

“I have been thinking about having my own organisation for a long time, and this is the time for The Best Me Club. There will be workshops and talks, where we will advise one another about life’s challenges.”

The TV star puts into perspective what she does in her private life as nothing like her TV character, where Mapitsi has just released a cooking book in partnership with Candice.

She, however, says she’s grown to be similar to her character as they enjoy writing and trying to look at life from a mature angle.

“I started with the drama series before it even got the name [Skeem Saam]; my family also didn’t believe it was real because the producers kept on postponing the premiere date. I never gave up; I so wanted to be part of this,” she recalls.

“At the time, Mapitsi and I were kind of immature and she took some irrational decisions, sometimes thinking similarly as the real me, but everyone could see she was destined for greatness. She has grown into an amazing woman who uses her writing to find peace and justice. I am using the platform to help people find themselves.

As much as she is attached to her youth drama character, she dreams of playing an African superhero – inspired by Thuso Mbedu, who stars in The Woman King as Nawi.

“She made us realise we have the power to play superheroes. I’ve been fascinated by the idea of hitting the gym to get in shape for the role. If the opportunity presents itself I will grab it.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author