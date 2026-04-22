Mpoomy Ledwaba and Sheldon Tatchell join forces to grow Aneno Beauty

A new power partnership is set to shake up South Africa’s beauty industry as media personality and entrepreneur Mpoomy Ledwaba joins forces with Sheldon Tatchell, founder and CEO of Legends Barber, to expand her brand, Aneno Beauty.

The duo is gearing up to launch its first joint store at Fourways Mall, positioning the space as both a flagship and a testing ground for what they hope will become one of the country’s leading nail salon brands.

Partnership rooted in shared values

Tatchell, who has built Legends Barber into one of Africa’s fastest-growing grooming franchises, has now come on board as a full partner in Aneno Beauty. He says the decision to collaborate was rooted in shared values rather than just business potential.

“What drew me to Mpoomy is our alignment in values and belief systems,” he explains. “Our foundation in faith allows us to approach business with mutual respect and integrity. The right partnership is everything.”

A vision of meaningful change and storytelling

For Ledwaba, the move marks a significant step in scaling a brand that has been driven by purpose from the outset.

“I’ve always admired Sheldon’s leadership and his people-centred approach,” she says. “As I grow Aneno to impact hundreds of thousands of women, I knew I wanted a partner who shares a vision of meaningful change and storytelling.”

While Legends Barber has dominated in the grooming space, the shift into nail care signals a strategic pivot into a booming segment of the beauty market.

“The industry is growing rapidly,” says Tatchell. “Although this is a different category, we’re confident that the systems and expertise we’ve built can translate into success for Aneno Beauty.”

Fourways Mall store a pilot site

The Fourways Mall store will serve as a pilot site, offering customers a premium yet accessible experience. Ledwaba promises a space that goes beyond aesthetics.

“We want clients to feel nurtured, valued and rejuvenated,” she says. “Every touchpoint should feel intentional.”

Beyond profits, the partnership also carries a social impact mission, with a focus on empowering women through skills development.

“We’re committed to training and upskilling women as nail technicians,” Tatchell adds.

With plans to expand over the next three to five years, the pair believes this is only the beginning of a much bigger vision.

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