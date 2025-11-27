Mrs SA launches GBV campaign: ‘I want women, children to be safe’

Newly crowned Mrs South Africa 2nd Princess Talitha Oosthuizen has turned her title into a weapon against gender-based violence (GBV) as she launched her platform campaign “More than a crown — breaking the chains of GBV”.

This as the country marked the 16 Days of Activism against GBV that started on Tuesday and ends on December 10.

Oosthuizen joined the national Women for Change campaign to show solidarity with survivors of GBV and to amplify the urgent call to end the scourge that continues to devastate South African families.

More than just a crown

Recently, the National Disaster Management Centre [NDMC] classified GBV and femicide as a disaster.

“I may wear a crown, but I carry a mission to help break the chains of gender-based violence. To uplift women and to fight for a South Africa where women and children live in safety, dignity, and hope.

“I refuse to let a crown just sit pretty,” Oosthuizen said.

The 42-year-old marketing and accounting graduate said she will use every opportunity she has to shine a light on the darkest corners of society, where far too many women and children suffer in silence.

She said the statistics of violence that women are subjected to are not just numbers.

“One in three South African women will experience physical intimate partner violence in her lifetime. These are not just statistics, they are human lives, families shattered and futures stolen,” Oosthuizen added.

She highlighted the deep connection between GBV and human trafficking. Sexual exploitation and partner control often spiral into emotional and physical abuse that can trap victims in trafficking networks.

Urges women to step forward

“To survivors of abuse, you are not your trauma.”

She urged women to recognise their worth, seek help, and refuse to be defined by their suffering.

Oosthuizen also used her platform to encourage other women to step forward. Whether by entering pageants, pursuing careers, or becoming advocates themselves.

“It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Whether it’s entering a pageant, pursuing a career, or advocating for change. Your voice and your story matter,” she said.

“You don’t need to be perfect. You just need the courage to stand up, to speak out, and to lead.”

