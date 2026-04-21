MSC unveils Sandy Cay luxury island as MSC Euribia resumes northern Europe sailings

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has unveiled plans for Sandy Cay, a new luxury private island destination set to open in 2028 alongside Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

Designed for guests travelling with MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, the island marks a further expansion of the group’s premium travel offering.

Positioned as a more intimate counterpart to Ocean Cay, Sandy Cay promises a secluded and immersive escape rooted in the natural beauty of its surroundings.

The island’s identity is shaped by its pristine aragonite sands, among the purest and brightest globally, creating a setting defined by tranquillity and a deep connection to the ocean.

Enriching the guest experience

Located in the same crystal-clear waters as Ocean Cay, the new destination will introduce a quieter, more exclusive dimension to the experience, while remaining aligned with the company’s focus on sustainability and environmental preservation.

Alongside the announcement, MSC Cruises confirmed a series of upgrades to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve aimed at enriching the guest experience. Planned enhancements include additional dining venues, new beach concepts tailored for both families and adults, expanded relaxation spaces, and more immersive marine conservation activities.

These developments reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to evolving its private island destinations in line with guest expectations while maintaining a strong emphasis on protecting the natural environment of The Bahamas.

MSC Euribia passes Strait of Hormuz safely

In a separate update, MSC Cruises confirmed that the MSC Euribia has departed Dubai, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and is now en route to Northern Europe. The passage was completed in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

The vessel is expected to resume its Northern Europe season ahead of schedule. As a result, the cruise departing on 16 May from Kiel (and 17 May from Copenhagen) will now operate as originally planned, with all subsequent sailings continuing as scheduled.

Guests whose cruises were previously cancelled will have the option to transfer their bookings to this sailing, with the company confirming that affected travellers will be contacted directly with further details.

The addition of Sandy Cay signals the next phase in MSC Group’s strategy to create integrated travel experiences that extend beyond the ship.

Together, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Sandy Cay will offer guests a blend of relaxation, discovery and meaningful engagement with nature, both onboard and ashore.

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