Mystery owner puts R175m Clifton mansion on the market

One of South Africa’s most exclusive homes has quietly been listed for sale, giving buyers a rare opportunity to own a property on Nettleton Road in Clifton, an address regarded as one of the most prestigious and expensive residential streets in Africa.

The internationally designed luxury residence, marketed by Pam Golding Properties, carries a price tag of R175-million and is one of fewer than 30 homes on the exclusive oceanfront road overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

While the agency has released extensive details about the home, it declined to reveal the identity of the owner, citing client confidentiality.

According to Pam Golding Properties CEO Dr Andrew Golding, homes on Nettleton Road rarely become available, with the combination of privacy, exclusivity and spectacular views continuing to attract South Africa’s wealthiest buyers as well as international investors.

“An exclusive, sheltered enclave, Nettleton Road is widely acknowledged as one of South Africa’s most prestigious residential addresses, distinguished by its small collection of exceptional, iconic homes that are perched high above Clifton, providing breathtaking views over the Atlantic Ocean,” Golding said.

Privacy, exclusivity and unrivalled lifestyle

He said asking prices of R70 million, R100 million and even R150 million are not unusual in the area because demand consistently exceeds supply.

“The location offers the qualities most sought after by high-net-worth buyers – complete privacy, exclusivity, scarcity and an unrivalled lifestyle,” he said.

Set on a 724-square-metre erf, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence has been designed with luxury and self-sufficiency in mind.

Entirely off the grid

The property operates entirely off the grid through a combination of solar panels, backup batteries, a newly installed diesel generator and gas-powered heating systems. Security has also been prioritised, with a sophisticated remote-controlled alarm system, extensive surveillance cameras and off-site monitoring linked to 24-hour security patrols.

The home’s striking glass façade, complete with floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa sliding doors, maximises uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean while allowing natural light to flood the interiors.

Designed for both everyday living and entertaining, the residence boasts expansive open-plan living areas that flow onto a terrace featuring a 20-metre heated lap pool overlooking the ocean. Other features include a designer kitchen with a separate prep kitchen, a media room, home office, staff accommodation and double garage with direct access.

A landscaped courtyard with a tranquil water feature and mature fever tree adds a sense of calm to the contemporary design.

Pam Golding Properties area specialist Annette Hepburn said the upper end of Cape Town’s residential market continues to attract strong interest from both local and international buyers.

“The upper end of the residential property market is experiencing exceptionally strong demand from local, national and international buyers. Pricing remains robust and continues to strengthen as demand consistently outpaces the limited supply of premium homes,” Hepburn said.

Uninterrupted sea views

She added that buyers remain willing to pay premium prices for homes offering uninterrupted sea views, complete privacy and exclusive locations.

The listing comes as Cape Town continues to cement its reputation as Africa’s luxury property capital, with trophy homes in Clifton, Bantry Bay, Bishopscourt and Constantia increasingly attracting ultra-high-net-worth buyers seeking lifestyle investments alongside prime real estate.

With so few properties on Nettleton Road ever changing hands, the latest listing offers a rare glimpse into one of South Africa’s most private and coveted neighbourhoods.

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