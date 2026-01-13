Mzansi celebrity moms celebrate their children’s matric success

It is celebration season in Mzansi as some of the country’s most loved celebrity mothers are proudly marking a major milestone: their children passing matric.

Leading the wave of proud parents is former Real Housewives of Durban star and businesswoman Nonku Williams, who took to social media to announce that her daughter, who she shares with the late Sfiso Ncwane, Nothile Williams, passed her matric with two distinctions and a bachelor’s pass.

Sharing her excitement online, Nonku described the achievement as a moment of divine grace and perseverance.

“Beyond proud of my daughter for passing her matric with two distinctions and a bachelor’s pass. All glory to God; with Him, all things are possible,” she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding her comments section with messages of congratulations and admiration.

For viewers who have followed Nonku’s motherhood journey on television, Nothile’s success felt like a shared victory.

Reward for years of hard work

Joining Nonku in the celebration is reality star Mrs J, who also proudly announced her child’s matric pass.

Known for her glamorous yet grounded personality, Mrs J shared how proud she was to see her child complete such an important chapter of their academic life, describing the moment as a reward for years of hard work, discipline, and support at home.

“Huge congratulations, my angel; you have made us super proud. Now is the time to make yourself proud.

“New beginnings, self-discovery, wishing you all the best in life. May our good Lord and ancestors continue to carry you,” she wrote.

Emotional and fulfilling

Actress and presenter Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi added her voice to the chorus of proud parents.

The media personality revealed that her child had successfully passed matric, calling it one of the most emotional and fulfilling moments of her life as a mother.

“Bo Malume nabo Aunty uphasile umshana [uncles and aunties, your niece has passed matric]. Class of 2025, well done. God, we are grateful,” she wrote.

Across social media, these announcements sparked an outpouring of love and inspiration, with many South Africans praising the young graduates for their determination and resilience in an increasingly demanding education system.

