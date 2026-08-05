National Play Day reminds parents to put down their phones and simply play

In a world where packed schedules, school commitments and endless screen time compete for families’ attention, one of childhood’s most valuable experiences is quietly slipping away: play.

As South Africa prepares to mark National Play Day on August 8, Toys R Us South Africa is encouraging parents and caregivers to make a simple but meaningful commitment, spend more intentional time playing with their children through its nationwide Pledge to Play campaign.

The initiative comes at a time when research suggests that while parents understand the importance of play, finding time for it has become increasingly difficult.

Busy lifestyles make it difficult to prioritise

According to the latest LEGO Play Well Report, which surveyed nearly 62 000 parents and children across 36 countries, 95% of parents believe play is essential to their child’s wellbeing. Yet many admit that busy lifestyles make it difficult to prioritise. Children, meanwhile, had one heartfelt request: they want adults to play with them more often.

For Toys R Us South Africa marketing manager Catherine Jacoby, National Play Day is about far more than toys.

“Rather than asking families to buy more toys, we’re simply asking them to commit to spending intentional time together because play isn’t simply something children enjoy; it’s one of the primary ways they learn about themselves, build confidence, develop emotionally and strengthen their relationships with the people who matter most,” she said.

Role of play in early childhood development

Experts have long highlighted the role of play in early childhood development. Research from organisations including UNICEF, the LEGO Foundation, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child shows that the first eight years of a child’s life are critical for brain development, with playful interactions helping build the neural connections needed for learning, resilience and healthy relationships.

Jacoby believes modern family life often pushes play to the bottom of the priority list.

“Parents aren’t intentionally choosing less play,” she said. “They’re juggling increasingly busy lives where work, school, extracurricular activities and technology all compete for attention. The danger is that play becomes the first thing to disappear because it feels optional, when in reality it’s one of the most important investments we can make in our children’s development.”

She said play gives children the confidence to explore, solve problems, communicate effectively and express themselves in healthy ways.

Importantly, meaningful play doesn’t require expensive gadgets or elaborate plans.

“Whether it’s ten uninterrupted minutes before bedtime, a weekly board game night or a screen-free afternoon outdoors, children don’t remember how expensive the toy was, but they remember that someone was fully present with them,” Jacoby added.

National Play Day treat from Toys R Us

To celebrate National Play Day, Toys R Us stores across South Africa will host family-friendly activities, with flagship events taking place at Canal Walk, Fourways Mall and Ballito Lifestyle Centre.

Families can take part in an interactive Play Passport experience, collecting stickers as they move through activity stations before adding their own promise to a growing national Pledge to Play Chain. Face painting, balloon artists, appearances by Geoffrey the Giraffe and prize giveaways will also form part of the festivities.

For Jacoby, however, the real measure of success won’t be the number of people through the doors.

“Our hope isn’t simply that families come to a National Play Day event; it’s that they leave having made a promise they’ll keep long after the day is over,” she said.

“The greatest gift we can give children isn’t another busy schedule. It’s our time, our attention and the opportunity to simply play together.”

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