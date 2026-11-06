Nefisa Mkhabela lifts the lid on celebrity beauty

Looking glamorous may appear effortless on social media, but behind the perfectly styled hair, flawless makeup and designer outfits is an entire industry that comes at a price.

For celebrities and influencers, maintaining a polished public image is more than a beauty routine. It is an investment involving hairstylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, designers, skincare professionals and, increasingly, personal spending.

South African actress and influencer Nefisa Mkhabela knows this reality all too well. Having spent years in the entertainment industry, she says one of the biggest misconceptions about looking glamorous is that it happens effortlessly.

“One of the biggest misconceptions that people have is that looking glamorous and doing hair and makeup just comes effortlessly. And it really, really does not. There is quite literally an entire team and industry behind that image,” she says.

Mkhabela explains that while some aspects of her beauty maintenance have been covered by production during the past five years of working on a television production, the financial responsibility shifts when she attends events or makes appearances outside her professional commitments.

“When it comes to things like fittings and appearances, or really anything outside of my work, those costs have become my responsibility. That’s when you really start appreciating just how much goes into maintaining this brand or this image.”

Even preparing for a single event can involve several expenses, forcing her to become more deliberate about how she spends her money.

Strike a balance between professional beauty services

She has learnt to strike a balance between professional beauty services and doing certain things herself.

“I’ve been learning to do my own makeup for certain events because professional makeup can be quite costly. I’ll make sure my hair is done, that my nails are done, my outfit is ready and sometimes I’ll do my own makeup. But obviously, for bigger events, I still like having a team and getting the full experience.”

For Mkhabela, however, investing in her image extends beyond beauty appointments and expensive outfits.

As an actress and public figure, she understands that her appearance and how she carries herself contribute to her personal brand. She has been going to the gym for the past five years, initially for her health but also because physical conditioning forms part of her profession.

She has recently taken up kickboxing, which she says allows her to challenge herself, improve her conditioning and acquire new skills that could also benefit her acting career.

“As an actress, you don’t want to limit yourself to being one-dimensional. You want to be able to explore different things and bring different capabilities and abilities to the characters that you play.”

Brand partnerships and PR gifting are another part of the celebrity beauty economy, but Mkhabela cautions against assuming that products and services received from brands are always free.

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She says these relationships often come with expectations, commonly referred to as deliverables, which can include content creation and social media exposure.

“I do think that brand partnerships and PR gifting play a huge role in this industry because sometimes brands will support you with their products or services. But those relationships also come with expectations. They like to call them deliverables. It’s not just always free stuff.”

Social media has also transformed the relationship between public figures and their audiences

While followers enjoy seeing celebrities dressed up and attending glamorous events, Mkhabela believes they are equally interested in seeing the person behind the carefully curated image.

Through her YouTube channel, she has been able to share more personal experiences, including the realities of preparing for events, navigating fashion challenges and working with creatives.

She recalls experiences such as having a designer make a dress, only to encounter unexpected challenges and have to find another outfit, as well as collaborating with a designer she attended high school with.

For her, sharing these moments creates a connection with audiences while offering aspiring actors, content creators, makeup artists and other creatives a glimpse into the realities of the industry.

“They get to see that you’re not out of touch, that you’re just as human as they are. They can see the journey, not just the finished product.”

Ultimately, Mkhabela believes that maintaining a public image requires both financial investment and personal commitment.

“Your image is an investment, especially in an industry where beauty is part of your business. But I also think it’s important that you invest yourself in maintaining that image because people should be able to connect with the person behind the brand too.”

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