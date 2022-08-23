New movies channel exactly what a couch potato ordered

Cinema buffs and casual viewers will be spoilt for choice when a new, creatively curated 24/7 movies channel goes live soon on DStv channel 113.

The new channel, Movie Room, is the brain child of Newzroom Afrika founders Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi. The media entrepreneurs are building on the strong platform created by the 24-hour digital satellite television news channel to grow.

“This channel [Movie Room] will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics,” said Nkosi, adding that the line-up will be carefully curated to accommodate everyone.

“Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for.”

Ngwato said the company has a bold ambition to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future. “This is an exciting next step in our journey,” said Ngwato.

“Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room.

“Our team is entrepreneurial by nature and we have a core group of seasoned and creative talent that sets us apart.”

Georginah Machiridza, executive head content strategy and third party channels at MultiChoice, said the new channel will offer viewers more options in their selection of entertainment.

“We’re excited to bring subscribers the widest possible choice of fine movies to satisfy all tastes and seasons,” said Machiridza.

