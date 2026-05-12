Nurses are the backbone of SA healthcare, says Life Healthcare

As South Africa marks International Nurses Day, healthcare leaders are calling for greater recognition of nurses as highly skilled professionals who play a critical role in patient care and the sustainability of the country’s healthcare system.

According to Life Healthcare, nurses are no longer simply viewed as support staff within hospitals, but as central figures in clinical decision-making, patient safety and multidisciplinary healthcare teams.

‘The power behind care’

This year’s International Nurses Day theme, ‘The Power Behind Care’, highlights the growing role nurses play in shaping patient outcomes and ensuring continuity of care.

Merle Victor, chief nursing officer at Life Healthcare, said nurses are often the first to identify changes in a patient’s condition and are essential in ensuring swift medical intervention.

“Nurses are continuously at the patient’s side, applying clinical judgement, coordinating care across disciplines and supporting decision-making at every stage of the treatment journey,” said Victor.

“Their role is not supportive; it is central to safe and effective care.”

Nurses bridge gap between doctors and patients

The healthcare group said nurses also help bridge the gap between medical professionals and patients by translating complex medical information into language patients can understand, while offering emotional support during treatment.

Research from the Penn Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics found that interdisciplinary healthcare teams with nurses at the centre improved patient satisfaction in 95% of cases, reduced clinical errors in 77% of cases and shortened hospital stays in 67% of cases.

Nursing skills shortage

Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood warned that South Africa is facing a growing nursing skills shortage, which could place additional strain on the healthcare system.

“Nurses sit at the centre of this divide. They do far more than deliver care, they interpret, translate and humanise it,” he said.

“Closing this gap requires recognizing nurses as equal partners in clinical accountability, supported by strong leadership and safe working environments.”

Postgraduate diploma programmes

To address specialist shortages, Life Healthcare recently launched two postgraduate diploma programmes in adult critical care nursing and perioperative nursing as part of efforts to strengthen specialist nursing training in South Africa.

Wharton-Hood said investing in nurses through education, leadership opportunities and professional recognition would help build a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system.

International Nurses Day is commemorated annually on May 12 in honour of the contribution nurses make to healthcare systems around the world.

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