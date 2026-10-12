Pearl Thusi and Lungile Radu explore SA on a budget in new show

With the cost of living putting pressure on household budgets, a holiday can feel like a luxury many South Africans cannot afford. But a new television series is challenging locals to reconsider what it costs to explore their own country.

Just Travel SA, a nine-part domestic tourism series hosted by Pearl Thusi and Lungile Radu, will explore destinations across all nine provinces, showcasing experiences for travellers with different spending limits.

The series premieres on SABC1 on Monday, October 26, at 6pm, with each 24-minute episode taking viewers on a journey through a province alongside a local insider.

The concept revolves around three spending categories: a Smart Budget of up to R1,050 per day, a Flexi Budget of up to R1,250 per day and a Luxury Budget of more than R1,250 per day.

The question is whether South Africans can discover extraordinary experiences close to home without having to spend beyond their means.

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Is an affordable holiday still possible?

For many households, travelling involves more than booking accommodation. Transport, meals, activities and other expenses can quickly turn a weekend getaway into a costly exercise. By putting different spending limits at the centre of the series, Just Travel SA aims to show viewers how their travel choices can shape their experiences, while encouraging them to discover destinations they may have overlooked.

The series also challenges the perception that memorable holidays require international flights or expensive accommodation, placing local destinations, communities and experiences in the spotlight.

Pearl Thusi said the experience changed the way she viewed travelling within South Africa, particularly the opportunities available to locals.

“I think we underestimate what we have in South Africa,” she said. “What surprised me was just how much you can experience locally, and how affordable it can be. People travel from all over the world to experience this country, yet there is still so much of it that we as South Africans haven’t seen ourselves.”

Beyond the destination

While the series explores what travellers can experience at different price points, it also places local people at the centre of the journey. Each episode pairs the hosts with an insider who introduces them to the province, offering a perspective shaped by the people who live there.

For Lungile Radu, the value of travelling extends beyond the cost of a room, a meal or an activity.

“But what really surprised me was the value of the experience itself. You’re not just paying for a bed, a meal or an activity. You’re meeting people, hearing their stories and experiencing a place through the people who actually live there,” he said.

The series will feature destinations and local experiences in provinces including the Free State, with Mapaseka Koetle; Limpopo, with Clement Maosa; and KwaZulu-Natal, with Sweet Guluva.

The broader focus is on revealing places, people and experiences that South Africans may not realise are available in their own backyard.

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Why domestic tourism matters

Beyond inspiring viewers to plan their next getaway, the series has an economic message. The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), in partnership with Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA), is bringing the programme to audiences.

TBCSA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said domestic travellers remain central to the country’s tourism industry.

“We want to show South Africans that experiencing their own country does not have to be out of reach. Every trip taken at home also supports businesses, communities and jobs while contributing to the growth of our tourism economy,” he said.

Acting SABC1 channel head Thulisile Nhlapo said the programme would encourage audiences to reconnect with South Africa through local discovery and accessible travel inspiration.

By showcasing different price points, the series aims to demonstrate that adventure, culture and memorable experiences can be found across the country’s provinces.

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