Penny Lebyane’s new gig takes viewers on emotional journey

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane is on a quest to help people with their ancestral issues on her new show called Sangoma, Khanyisa which premiered on Honey TV last week.

This, Lebyane will accomplish with the help of Mkhulu Rametsi, a traditional healer, who will conduct consultations for the clients.

The radio veteran said she had been blessed to host TV shows that are about the people and shining the spotlight on difficult and uncomfortable conversations.

“I am committed to helping people heal, change their mindset, and affirm being real whilst we entertain ourselves with dignity,” said Lebyane.

She said hosting the show is not strange to her because her maternal grandmother, who passed on in 2020, was a healer, and her grandfather a leader in the Zion Christian Church. Many other people from her grandmother’s family were also spiritually gifted as healers.

She shared: “I don’t know my father, my mother and I don’t get along, she gave me up when I was young and I was abducted and married off to someone when I was young. I had to run away from that family, so the show is really about life challenges we go through as human beings.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Lebyane said the show is about people who have real-life challenges, noting that the viewer would witness other people as they embark on a spiritual healing journey with the help of a traditional healer.

People write to the show, go through the interview processes, and then avail themselves for a consultation with Mkhulu Rametsi.

“Sangoma, Khanyisa resonates with the times we are in, and with what our people are seeking. It removes the myths, taboos, and misinformation.”

Shot in Cape Town, the show, which airs on Thursdays on Honey TV at 5pm, is an emotional, raw, and honest set-up.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author