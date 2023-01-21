Polish your CV and kick off the new year on a high

It’s a brand new year, and if you have your sights set on a big career move or better yet on landing your dream job in 2023, your CV has to be up to scratch first.

It is time to jump into action so you can take that exciting next step in your career.

Penquin’s HR coordinator Fundi Twala and HR director Annemie Burger share their insights on how to help make transforming yours as easy as possible.

Start with a real photo

In a world of filters and editing apps, many people create entirely new versions of themselves online. If you’re going to include a photo in your CV, the key is to have it actually look like you. The picture does not have to be as formal as you would for an ID or passport photo.

Include the essentials

Every CV has to have the essential information for hiring teams not to have any questions to ask in order to establish if you are fit to interview for the role. This includes contact information, work experience, education, as well as relevant skills.

Start with the latest work experience and include dates, as HR teams tend to look at when you were employed and how long you stayed with the company. The more detailed you can be the better.

Good grammar and formatting are alive and well

If you aren’t the best writer, you can use programmes like Microsoft Word and LibreOffice which have built-in tools to check documents for grammar and spelling errors. Spend time tending to formatting too. Using a legible font with unified spacing across signals polish and professionalism.

Long CVs are a no-no

It’s 2023, and nobody has the time to go through a 10-page CV anymore. Getting the length of your resume spot-on doesn’t mean having to cut some of your experience out. You simply need to give the most detail on your last two or three roles, which hiring teams are likely to focus on anyway.

Creativity sets you apart from the rest

HR teams go through thousands of CVs every year. Many use a standard CV template the candidate found on Google. A bit of creative flair when it comes to design will help with making you stand out from the rest of the crowd.

No matter what type of role you’re applying for, try to use a modern template with colour (easy to do on a free tool like Canva).

Two must-have summaries

The Pequin HR team believes in two summaries that will make any CV pack a punch. The first is a short summary of who you are. Be original and don’t default to what you think someone wants to hear. Instead, share what you are really good at, as well as what you are looking for in your next role and team.

Add an executive summary on the same page, detailing your experience and achievements. A recruiter or hiring manager might be on a tight deadline, glancing primarily at this to decide if you’re fit to interview.

