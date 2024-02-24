Popular Joburg Homemakers Fair celebrates 30th anniversary

The Johannesburg Homemakers Fair is making a return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from March 1 to 3 this year.

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the organisers have curated a jam-packed event. The lineup is bursting with exciting exhibitors and vendors. This promises a more spectacular experience than ever before.

More than 300 exhibitors

Over 300 exhibitors will be showcasing a vast array of home and home improvement treasures. These range from essential building materials to awe-inspiring soft furnishings, and everything else in between. There will be a little something for everyone, conveniently gathered under one roof.

CEO of Homemakers Media Holdings, Hestelle Robinson, said they are thrilled to mark their 30th anniversary. “Over the years, we’ve explored various categories. But we’ve consistently found our true passion and core strength in the Home Improvement (HIP) industry. Delivering the best in home improvement is our forte,” said Robinson.

New, innovative approach for event

Robinson further outlined their innovative approach for the 2024 event. Exhibitors have been carefully grouped into distinct halls.

• On Level 3, Hall A becomes the Experiential Pavilion, offering products that engage all your senses, from touch and feel to smell and taste. The Eatery is in this hall, a culinary journey for visitors who can taste the best artisanal foods. These range from condiments to wines, for them to take home.

• Transitioning to Level 2, Hall B is dedicated to soft furnishings and interior décor exhibitors. On this level visitors will also find Hall C. It serves as a home for both large custom-built stands and smaller bespoke products.

Ground floor centrepieces

• On the ground floor, Hall D stands at the core of the show, featuring experts in the latest home improvement and renovation trends.

• Food enthusiasts will find their paradise at the Gourmet Circle. Here, a scrumptious array of festival food and food trucks beckon. This area will be abuzz with live music and offer comfortable seating.

Home improvement one-stop-shop to help adapt to new-age challenges

• Another source of inspiration can be found at the Ask the Experts Arena on the Viewing Deck. This is a rare and one-of-a-kind opportunity for visitors to gain free advice from industry experts.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their home improvement concerns and questions to a panel of specialists who will provide free consultations and advice.

“Sustainable living plays a significant role in the daily lives of South Africans, particularly in the face of power and water shortages. In this key feature area, we’ll highlight solutions, exchange ideas, and provide inspiration for more responsible and eco-friendly living.”

