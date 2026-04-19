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Practical money solutions for growing number of gig workers

By Mbalenhle Zuma
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Practical money solutions for growing number of gig workers

Some financial experts are advocating for a more realistic conversation that accurately reflects the experiences of millions navigating the rapidly expanding gig economy – especially in light of the debate on financial security in South Africa.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Some financial experts are advocating for a more realistic conversation that accurately reflects the experiences of millions navigating the rapidly expanding gig economy – especially in light of the debate on financial security in South Africa.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mbalenhle Zuma.
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