Practical money solutions for growing number of gig workers

Some financial experts are advocating for a more realistic conversation that accurately reflects the experiences of millions navigating the rapidly expanding gig economy – especially in light of the debate on financial security in South Africa.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Some financial experts are advocating for a more realistic conversation that accurately reflects the experiences of millions navigating the rapidly expanding gig economy – especially in light of the debate on financial security in South Africa.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Mbalenhle Zuma.