Pretoria shisanyama crowned realest one-handed food legend

Mzansi has made its final call. After weeks of public voting and a high-energy finale, Mark’s Pub & Shisanyama has been crowned South Africa’s Realest One-Handed Food Legend at the Real Food Market.

The vibrant event drew crowds of food lovers, music fans and cultural tastemakers, all eager to celebrate the country’s rich kasi food scene. From live cooking showdowns to

on-the-spot voting, the atmosphere was electric as the top contenders battled it out for the coveted title.

R200k brand partnership

In the end, the Pretoria-based Mark’s Pub & Shisanyama emerged victorious, securing a R200,000 brand partnership that will see the popular spot expand its reach and enhance the experience it offers to its loyal patrons.

Marks Pub & Shisanyama currently operates in Hebron, Pretoria, and currently there are no immediate plans to franchise the business.

The business employs more than 40 people and says it focuses on community support initiatives in the area.

Fierce contest

The competition journey was fiercely contested. More than 25,000 votes from across the country helped narrow the field to five finalists: Disoufeng and Chaf Pozi from Soweto, Mark’s Pub & Shisanyama from Pretoria, Boipelo’s Kitchen, a well-loved mobile kitchen, and Sasko’s Kitchen from Vosloorus.

Each finalist showcased the essence of South African street food, bringing bold flavours, strong community support and unique culinary flair. Their offerings were evaluated by a panel of well-known judges, including J’Something, Coco, celebrated chef Benny Masekwameng and Dali Danger, before the final decision was handed over to the public.

Speaking at the event, marketing manager Keval Ramraj emphasised that the initiative goes beyond food.

“At its core, this competition celebrates real South African flavour and the people behind it. Mark’s Pub & Shisanyama truly represents what the Real Beer, Real Food movement stands for: authenticity, community and unforgettable taste,” he said.

Food enjoyed on the move

Launched in October 2025, the campaign has grown into a nationwide celebration of one-handed meals, the kind of food enjoyed on the move, shared among friends and deeply rooted in local culture.

The Real Food Market brought that vision to life, featuring live performances from top local acts such as Elaine, Shekhinah and Mi Casa, adding to the festive, proudly South African atmosphere.

For Mark’s Pub & Shisanyama, the win marks more than just a title, it is a recognition of their impact, their flavour and their place at the heart of Mzansi’s food culture.

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