‘Queen Mary 2’ brings back the golden age of ocean travel

In an era dominated by rushed itineraries and airport queues, a quieter, more intentional way of travelling is steadily reclaiming its place in ocean travel.

And leading that revival is Queen Mary 2, the last true ocean liner still in active service, which made a stop in South Africa this April as part of her global voyage.

Experience is of the essence

The ship’s recent visit to Durban and Cape Town is not just another cruise call, it is a reminder of a different kind of journey altogether. One where the destination does not overshadow the experience, but rather, the journey itself becomes the highlight.

Unlike conventional cruise ships designed for short, port-heavy trips, the Queen Mary 2, operated by Cunard, was built specifically to cross vast oceans. Cunard is a British shipping company and an international cruise line based at Carnival House in Southampton, England, operated by Carnival UK.

Slower, meaningful travel

Her design allows her to handle the unpredictable North Atlantic with ease, offering a smoother, more stable voyage that prioritises comfort over speed.

Onboard, the pace shifts. Days are no longer dictated by boarding times or packed excursions but by open horizons, sunrise views over endless water, and the quiet luxury of having nowhere urgent to be. It’s a rhythm that many modern travellers, burnt out by fast travel, are beginning to crave.

Queen Mary 2’s current 110-night World Voyage, which includes 30 ports, reflects this growing appetite for slower, more meaningful travel.

After departing Cape Town, she continues toward Southampton, carrying passengers through changing climates and vast stretches of uninterrupted ocean, an experience that simply can’t be replicated on land or in the air.

Blending heritage with modern comfort

Even her milestones this year reinforce her role as a symbol of ocean travel’s endurance. From her historic first transit of the Panama Canal to the upcoming celebration of her 450th transatlantic crossing, the liner continues to prove that this form of travel isn’t outdated, it’s evolving.

While rooted in classic maritime tradition, Queen Mary 2 blends heritage with modern comfort, from elegant dining rooms and a world-class theatre to a planetarium at sea and expansive promenade decks designed for long, reflective walks. There’s even space for the unexpected, like kennels for guests travelling with pets on select crossings.

For South Africans considering their next escape, this shift toward ocean travel offers something different: time. Time to disconnect, to reflect, and to experience travel without the constant rush.

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