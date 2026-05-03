Queen Ndlovu is breaking the mould for women in tech

At age 50, when most women tend to slow down, entrepreneur Queen Ndlovu made a decision that would change the trajectory of her life: she went back to school.

Years later, she is CEO and founder of QP Drone Tech, one of the few black women-owned companies in South Africa licensed to operate drone services at a commercial level.

But her journey into aviation and emerging technology was anything but conventional.

“I walked away from successful businesses because I could see the market was becoming saturated,” Ndlovu said. “Everyone was offering training and consulting services. I knew if I stayed, I would become irrelevant.”

Ndlovu, who has a background in education and psychology but lacks technical training, made a daring decision.

“At 50, I made a decision: I am going back to school to learn technology. I didn’t want to be left behind,” she said.

That decision led her to pursue a master’s degree focused on innovation and new venture creation.

“I realised technology is the future, and if I wanted to build something globally competitive, I had to understand it, not just from a business perspective but from the ground up,” she explained.

Her hunger for knowledge took her beyond South Africa’s borders. Ndlovu spent six months in China, immersing herself in one of the world’s leading tech ecosystems.

“I invested in myself. I left my family behind and went to China to learn,” she said. “That experience changed everything.”

Initially, her vision was to manufacture drones locally, inspired by Chinese production models. But financial constraints forced a pivot.

“Manufacturing was too expensive. So, I adapted,” she said. “We moved into drone operations, providing services to industries like mining, agriculture and disaster management.”

That pivot proved to be a turning point.

Today, QP Drone Tech integrates drone technology with artificial intelligence and geographic information systems to tackle climate-related disasters, a growing crisis across South Africa.

“Our work focuses on predicting, managing and responding to disasters before they escalate,” Ndlovu said.

Beyond operations, Ndlovu is also committed to skills development. Through training programmes, she equips young people, particularly women, with drone piloting and tech skills.

She is also leading South Africa’s chapter of a Switzerland-based organisation focused on using technology for social good, further expanding her impact beyond business.

Despite her success, Ndlovu continues to push forward. She is currently pursuing a PhD, driven by a desire to inspire others. Her message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear: adapt, invest in yourself, and don’t be afraid to start over.

In a country grappling with unemployment and climate challenges, Ndlovu’s journey is more than a business success story; it’s a blueprint for resilience, reinvention, and the power of bold decisions.

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