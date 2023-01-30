Raising awareness through poetry

Internationally recognised poet and author Zamokuhle Madinana is using his work of art to change the country.

His poetry, which is largely focused on African history, also includes South African current affairs, which has a conversation about the rolling blackouts, water cuts and xenophobia, among others.

Madinana, 37, from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, says his observations suggest the country is in trouble. He feels it is important to raise awareness and liberate the citizens through the “smooth language” of poetry.

His poetry, inspired by reading and listening to music, began when he was 16, but concedes he was only testing the waters, and did not believe he would make a career out of the art. Driven by this thought, he went on study for a BCom accounting at the University of Johannesburg.

He says visiting Gauteng exposed him to more challenges faced by citizens, characterised by regular marches against the government, racism, women and child abuse issues and xenophobia.

Madinana now studies for a BA in creative writing with the University of South Africa. This, he says, “is to polish” his talent. He says it has been heartbreaking to see foreign nationals being chased out of the country “only because a few had been found corrupt”.

“I do not see many foreigners doing bad things in our townships, but whenever there is a drug issue or any illegal doings, they are the first to be judged or ill-treated. This is all because they do not have any documentation that makes them South African, although they are

also African.

“We come far as black people; they used to help us a lot during the apartheid days, allowing us to train in their countries and hide us from the political culprits who wanted nothing to do with a black person at the time. Now that they have helped us, we unashamedly chase them out of our country.”

He says with everything facing the country, people should practice self-love and unity and “desist from playing the blame game”.

“All my poems try to show that self-love is the foundation for we all need, because once you love self you will also love others. In this case, South Africa is the home that needs to stay protected because this will secure a brighter and safer future for the coming generations.

“I am not saying that my poetry will bring instant change to the challenges our country and citizens face, but I believe it is another rung on the ladder to bring about positive change,” he says.

(POEM):

tauland blues

Young men sink

In a tavern corner

With cold bottles of hansa pilsner

Deep in the oceans of vodka

They soak their livers

They walk you through

The torn pages

Of their lives

Glued on empty beer crates

Oozing of bitterness

Stories of dying dreams

And broken families

With cracked lips

Clung

To cheap

Cigarette

Skyf

Skyf

Skyf

It’s a solemn

Morning

Trying to chase bhabhalazi

away

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author