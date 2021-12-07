R&B hitmaker Khanyo Maphumulo strolls back to her first love after 10 years

Johannesburg- Early ’90s Afropop and R&B music sensation Khanyo Maphumulo believes she still has what it takes to mesmerise Mzansi music lovers.

The ‘Just Us’ hitmaker was once a household brand, serenading audiences with her soothing sounds.

After 10 years away from the music scene, she is back with a new offering titled Khumbulekhaya.

The song tells the story of deadbeat dads who neglect their parental responsibilities, forcing children to suffer irreparable emotional scars.

“I’m sending a message to fathers that whatever conflicts you might have with your partner, continue to love your children unconditionally. We have too many children who are drug addicts because they miss fatherly love,” Maphumulo told Sunday World.

She said she also took a break from the music scene to focus on her acting career and has been featured in award-winning plays such as Hair and Vibrating Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyisile Maphumulo (@khanyisile.maphumulo.566)

“It’s not easy to release an album, it needs to come from the heart, especially if there’s nothing that inspires you. Sometimes for me, it’s better to wait than to release an album that would not sell or have meaning. The album talks about love and prayer, and it has an African sound with a mixture of maskandi and Afropop. The album caters for the young and old,” she said.

The 14-track album is already enjoying airplay on various radio stations.

Maphumulo has an illustrious music career that started at the tender age of 13 as a lead vocalist for Sarafina, a musical drama telling the story of the 1976 Soweto students uprising.

She has collaborated with South Africa’s greats such as Hugh Masekela, Juluka, Ringo Madlingozi, Busi Mhlongo, Caiphus Semenya, including international artists Simply Red, Oleta Adams and Angelique Kidjo.

Songs such as Just Us and Isondo featuring Culo De Song continue to receive standing ovations.

Listen to Khanyo Maphumulo’s new song below:

