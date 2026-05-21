Recovery key to surviving brutal marathon season

As thousands of runners gear up for the gruelling Comrades Marathon, experts are warning that too many athletes are sabotaging their performance by ignoring one critical part of training, recovery.

While most runners obsess over mileage, pace and endurance, recovery often becomes an afterthought, despite playing a central role in performance, injury prevention and long-term fitness.

According to Keri Rudolph, many athletes hit a wall not because they are training too little, but because they are failing to allow their bodies enough time and support to recover properly.

“Performance is not only built during training,” Rudolph explains. “Recovery is where the body repairs itself, restores energy, adapts to stress and prepares for the next challenge.”

Five key recovery methods

With marathon season placing enormous strain on muscles, hydration levels and energy reserves, runners who neglect recovery often experience exhaustion, slower progress and declining performance.

Rudolph has outlined five key recovery methods athletes should prioritise during demanding training periods.

Quality sleep is one of the most powerful recovery tools available. During deep sleep, the body repairs damaged muscle tissue, regulates hormones and restores overall function.

Experts recommend between seven and nine hours of uninterrupted sleep, particularly after long-distance runs or strenuous workouts.

Heavy sweating during training strips the body of electrolytes and essential minerals, not just fluids. Proper hydration helps maintain circulation, muscle performance and energy levels.

Athletes are encouraged to replenish both fluids and electrolytes after intense exercise sessions to avoid fatigue and cramping.

Long-distance runners place higher nutritional demands on their bodies, making balanced meals essential. Protein, healthy carbohydrates, antioxidants and micronutrients all assist with muscle repair and restoring depleted energy stores.

A whole-food approach to nutrition can also improve consistency during heavy training blocks.

IV nutrient therapy

Endurance athletes are increasingly embracing recovery technologies. Compression boots, which use intermittent pneumatic compression, are designed to improve circulation and reduce muscle heaviness after intense exercise.

The therapy may also assist with flushing metabolic waste from tired muscles, helping athletes recover faster between sessions.

Some athletes are also exploring IV nutrient therapy to support hydration and recovery during periods of intense physical demand.

The treatment delivers fluids, vitamins, electrolytes and amino acids directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system.

Rudolph says runners who prioritise recovery often perform more consistently and remain physically resilient throughout marathon season.

“Endurance is not just about pushing harder,” she says. “It is also about how well you support your body along the way.”

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