RHOD star Nonku Williams excited about looming launch of A2B winery

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) TV reality star and businesswoman Nonku Williams is launching her A2B Winery in Joburg on May 27.

Williams has partnered with celebrity chef Sizo Henna, who owns Blaque Bistro in Bryanston, as well as respected historian and author Zikhona Valela for the lavish lifestyle affair.

Valela recently published her first book, Now You Know How Mapetla Died: The Story of a Black Consciousness Martyr.

“I am super excited to be launching my wine brand in Joburg, it has been a journey and I can now say I have found the right people to partner with, and look forward to the 27th,” said Williams.

“Also, a good glass of wine with good food and an even better book to read is just the perfect combination. I strongly believe in collaboration, and for Zikhona and Sizo to join forces with A2B Winery, is a great honour.”

The event will be hosted by comedian and former The Wife actor Linda Majola.

