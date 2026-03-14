Rooibos skincare pioneering brand celebrates 55 years

A proudly South African beauty brand rooted in the power of rooibos is marking a major milestone this year.

Annique Rooibos celebrates 55 years in April, highlighting more than five decades of innovation in skincare and wellness inspired by the indigenous plant.

Founded in 1971, the company became the first in the world to use rooibos as a key ingredient in skincare and health products. The discovery of the plant’s soothing and anti-allergic properties laid the foundation for decades of product development and scientific research.

‘Combining the wisdom of Rooibos with leading innovation’

The rooibos used in the brand’s products is sourced from the Cederberg, a region known for its unique fynbos vegetation where the plant grows naturally. Over the years, the brand has built a loyal customer base supported by a nationwide network of consultants and generations of consumers who continue to trust its products.

“Our commitment has always been to combine the wisdom of Rooibos with leading innovation, ensuring that every product we create delivers results-driven beauty and wellness solutions for all,” said Marketing Head Adele du Toit.

Over 10 billion cups of rooibos in 2024

Globally, the popularity of rooibos continues to grow. In 2024 alone, the industry produced the equivalent of more than 10 billion cups of rooibos worldwide, with exports reaching more than 50 countries, including Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France.

The plant has also gained international recognition after becoming the first African food to receive Protected Designation of Origin status from the European Union. This certification protects its authenticity and geographic origin.

Using traditional botanical knowledge

Studies have shown that rooibos contains powerful antioxidants such as aspalathin and nothofagin, which help combat oxidative stress, support heart health and offer anti-ageing and skin-soothing benefits.

Today, the brand’s range includes skincare, body care, nutritional supplements and rooibos herbal infusions, all centred on the antioxidant-rich plant.

As demand for natural and science-backed wellness continues to grow globally, Annique Rooibos says it remains committed to blending traditional botanical knowledge with modern innovation to deliver effective beauty and wellbeing solutions.