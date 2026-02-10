Russia’s unexpected tourism boom gives SA a high-value boost

South Africa’s tourism sector is not just recovering, it is rewriting the rules. In 2025, the country welcomed a record-shattering 10.48 million international visitors, a 17.6% increase from the previous year, officially surpassing pre-pandemic highs.

But buried beneath the headline numbers is a standout story few expected: the rapid rise of Russian tourists.

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) and the Department of Tourism, Russia recorded the fastest growth of any overseas market in 2025. In December alone, Russian arrivals surged by 34.4%, rising from 3, 842 visitors in December 2024 to 5, 162 a year later. The highest year-on-year increase among all long-haul source countries.

Russian visitors flocking down south

Earlier data points show steady momentum throughout the year. In March 2025, Russian arrivals climbed to 4, 443, up 29.5% from 3, 432 in March 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, South Africa received 11, 953 Russian tourists, a 28.1% increase year-on-year. January alone saw a 35.7% jump, with 3, 913 Russian visitors entering the country.

“The routine data collected by the Department of Home Affairs immigration officers at the ports of entry into and out of South Africa shows that a total of 3, 962 073 travellers (arrivals, departures and transits) passed through South African ports in December 2025,” StatsSA said.

Tourism analysts say the consistency matters more than the spikes. These numbers suggest a structural shift. Russia is fast becoming a serious long-haul market for South Africa, not just a niche curiosity.

The broader context makes this rise even more striking. While arrivals from neighbouring SADC countries such as Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho still dominate overall numbers through road travel, overseas tourists remain the real revenue drivers. Long-haul visitors stay longer, spend more, and inject foreign currency directly into the economy.

Tourism, part of economy ecosystem

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has repeatedly described tourism as economic policy. She cited its role in job creation, small-business growth and foreign exchange earnings. In 2025, the sector benefited from improved air connectivity, visa reforms and stronger public-private partnerships, all factors that appear to be paying dividends.

Russia’s surge also comes at a time when some traditional overseas markets softened. In December 2025, the US slipped in the rankings and was overtaken by Germany. A reflection of the impact of global diplomatic tensions and shifting travel patterns. Russia, by contrast, moved in the opposite direction.

Industry observers point to strengthening BRICS ties and changing travel preferences among Russian tourists. With parts of Europe less accessible or appealing, South Africa has emerged as an attractive alternative. It offers sun, wildlife, wine routes and wide-open spaces far from geopolitical stress.

Russian visitors are reportedly favouring premium experiences: Cape Town’s vineyards, safaris in the Kruger National Park, and scenic drives along the Garden Route. As long-haul leisure travellers, they typically spend well above the national average. This benefits hotels, tour operators, restaurants and local communities.

Economic impact

Estimates suggest Russian arrivals grew from roughly 30, 000 – 45, 000 in 2023 to 35, 000 – 50, 000 in 2024, before likely reaching between 45,000 and 65,000 in 2025. Russia’s share of overseas arrivals rose from about 1.5% to nearly 1.9% in early 2025.

The economic impact is significant. Based on conservative per-trip spending estimates of R15, 000 to R25, 000, figures consistent with long-haul, experience-driven travel, Russian tourists may have contributed between R680-million and R1.6-billion in direct spending in 2025 alone.

Looking ahead to 2026, the outlook remains bullish. If South Africa’s total arrivals edge towards 11 million and direct air links expand, Russian growth could accelerate by another 10–20%. For tourism planners, this is not about replacing traditional markets, but strengthening diversification and resilience.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content