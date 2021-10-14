SA fashion Week returns with a live audience

Johannesburg – As the world returns to somewhat of normalcy again, fashionistas are also celebrating as they get to strut their stuff on the catwalk again.

Last year SA fashion week couldn’t take place because of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

But with level one in place, the Mall of Africa will come alive from October 28 until the 30th for the Autumn/Winter Collections.

The shows featuring 29 top designers, will then again be streamed from 4 November to a wider audience including international media, designer clients and local and global followers of fashion.

Director Lucilla Booyzen said the 2020 show broadcasts were viewed by over 73545 people worldwide and have therefore become a key new addition to the amplification of SA fashion marketing.

Booyzen said participating designers are also transitioning towards a more sustainable and cleaner, fashion order.

“This is evident throughout all the collections be it the new seasonal ranges by established designers or the entries for our New Talent or Scouting Menswear competitions with feature principles such as waste reduction, low impact materials, longevity and recyclability as well as a greater emphasis on higher quality and timeless design,” Booyzen said.

The final show of the event will feature the new collections from Johannesburg-based The Watermelon Social Club, a graduate of the 21 Steps designer development program, previous Scouting Menswear finalists, Ntando XV and Richard Hoy, ending off with Adam Chancellor-Maddison.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom