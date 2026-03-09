SA swings onto the global stage as LIV Golf tees off at Steyn City

Sport has long been woven into South Africa’s national identity, producing unforgettable moments that have united the country and captured global attention.

Now, the spotlight turns to golf as South Africa prepares to host the internationally acclaimed LIV Golf tournament for the very first time.

Tourism boost

In partnership with South African Tourism, the global league is bringing its high-energy tournament format to local fairways in what is expected to be a major boost for the country’s tourism and sporting landscape.

The inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament will tee off from 19–22 March 2026 at the prestigious Steyn City Golf Club, drawing some of the sport’s biggest international names alongside local favourites.

Fans can expect to see stars such as Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa’s own major champion Louis Oosthuizen competing on home soil. Oosthuizen will represent his team, Stinger GC, adding a strong local presence to the competition.

But LIV Golf is far from a traditional golf tournament. Since launching in 2021, the league has reimagined the sport by blending elite competition with a festival-like atmosphere designed to attract a new generation of fans.

Famous party hole

Spectators can look forward to four days of golf mixed with entertainment, food and music. One of the tournament’s highlights will be the famous party hole at the 16th, where crowds bring high energy, music and celebrations to the fairway. Each day will conclude with live performances from local music acts, turning the sporting spectacle into a full-scale lifestyle event.

According to Thandiwe Mathibela, hosting the event marks an important milestone for the country’s global positioning.

“South Africa hosting LIV Golf for the first time is a landmark moment for our tourism sector and for the country’s global brand,” she said.

Showcasing SA’s capabilities

Mathibela believes the partnership will showcase South Africa not only as a world-class golfing destination but also as a country that offers memorable travel experiences beyond the fairway.

“The beauty of this partnership is that it introduces people to South Africa through something they love and encourages them to stay longer, see more, and connect more deeply,” she added.

South Africa has a proven track record of successfully hosting major international sporting events, and the arrival of LIV Golf presents another opportunity to highlight the country’s capabilities.

Beyond the greens, the tournament is expected to benefit multiple sectors, including hospitality, transport, tourism, and the local creative industries. For investors and global visitors alike, the event reinforces the message that South Africa remains open for business and ready to host the world.

As Mathibela puts it, the tournament offers more than a weekend of golf.

“It may start with a game of golf, but we hope it draws visitors back again and again.”

