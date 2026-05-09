SA teens are vaping at alarming rates  and experts say regulation delays are fuelling the crisis

A troubling new study has revealed that South African high school pupils are vaping at dramatically higher rates than adults, raising fresh concerns about nicotine addiction among teenagers and the lack of effective regulation in the country.

Published in November 2024 in The Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine, the peer-reviewed study surveyed more than 25 000 pupils across 52 schools in eight provinces. Researchers found that 16.83% of high school pupils currently vape, nearly eight times higher than South Africa’s official adult vaping rate of 2.2%.

‘Unprecedented nicotine dependence’

The research was led by Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit from University of Cape Town￼ and Groote Schuur Hospital, who described the levels of nicotine dependence among teenagers as “unprecedented”.

The findings become even more concerning in higher grades. Among Grade 12 pupils, vaping rates climbed to an average of 29.5%, with some schools recording figures as high as 46%.

Signs of nicotine addiction

Researchers also found that nearly half of teenage vapers reported using their vape within the first hour of waking up, a recognised sign of nicotine addiction.

The study revealed that:

36.71% of pupils surveyed had tried vaping at least once

16.83% currently vape

47% of teen vapers use nicotine shortly after waking

vaping rates increase sharply with age and grade level

Unusual pattern

Experts say South Africa’s pattern is unusual compared to countries such as the UK and the US, where adult vaping rates are generally higher than youth rates because vaping products were initially introduced as smoking cessation tools for adult smokers.

According to vape retailer Ecigone, South Africa’s youth-to-adult vaping gap is among the widest recorded globally.

A spokesperson for the company said the issue points less to the products themselves and more to the lack of a functioning regulatory system controlling access.

Despite e-cigarettes technically being classified as prescription-only medicinal products in South Africa, they remain widely available in convenience stores, vape shops and online platforms, often with little restriction.

Regulation of e-cigarettes in pipeline

South Africa’s proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, first gazetted in 2022, aims to regulate e-cigarettes similarly to tobacco products. The bill includes proposed restrictions on marketing, online sales to minors and sales near schools, but it has yet to be implemented.

Further research published in the South African Medical Journal earlier this year found that vaping among teens is also closely linked to the use of other substances.

The follow-up study reported that:

34% of teen vapers also used at least one other substance

22% used cannabis

13.5% used hookah

10.1% smoked traditional cigarettes

Researchers also found higher rates of dual substance use in co-educational schools compared to single-sex schools.

Health experts warn that delayed regulation could make the problem significantly harder to contain as vaping becomes increasingly normalised among teenagers.

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