Self-care tips to fight year-end fatigue

Year-end fatigue is a real thing and often, people use the term ‘self-care’ without really knowing what it means.

Professional life coach Lesego Mothowamodimo describes it taking care of oneself holistically.

“Self-care as a multidimensional process of engaging in activities that promote and enhance ones well-being. It is important for developing resilience against the things that stress you in life. Taking care of your mind, body, spirit and soul helps equip you to live your best life,” said Mothowamodimo.

“Some people view self-care as a luxury and not as a necessity. This unfortunately results in them feeling tired, overwhelmed and finding it hard to deal with life’s challenges.”

Self-care tips from Mothowamodimo:

Listening to your body and giving it what it wants: At all times, our bodies know what we need on every level and are always communicating these needs with us. We all have a responsibility to listen to our bodies and to give them what they need. For example, if your body needs sleep, give it sleep.

Taking care of ourselves physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually: This includes asking ourselves in each moment, “What do I need right now?” “What serves my highest good right now?”. After asking yourself these questions, take time to listen to yourself and then take the active steps needed to give yourself whatever it is that you identified.

Taking a break away from the daily activities of your life: When was the last time you took a break and had some much needed ‘me-time’? When was the last time you focused on yourself and not the many people and things that you actually take care of? When was the last time you unplugged, and did you do so fully, unapologetically and free from guilt?

Taking care of your mental health: Investing in healing your childhood traumas is self-care. Doing what is necessary to manage triggers as you work towards acquiring healthy coping mechanisms is a form of self-care. Taking the space and time out of situations that drive your mental wellbeing downhill is also a form of self-care.

Taking time to listen to yourself: After hearing what others have said, it is important to tune into your inner wisdom, tap into your inner guru, listen to your spirit, hear what your heart says, listen to your gut and to act in line with the guidance from your soul. Hearing others out and tuning out the external voices to listen to your soul’s guidance is a form of self-care.

