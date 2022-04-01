Shawn Godfrey walks away with MasterChef SA crown

Shawn Godfrey is R1-million richer after he was crowned South Africa’s new Master Chef.

It was announced on Thursday that Godfrey was crowned the winner of the MasterChef South Africa season four after five weeks of intense and grueling cooking competition involving 20 contestants.

The 34-year-old Cape Town-based entrepreneur directed his comment about his victory to his children. “If I can just hand this over to my kids: Be passionate about something and focus. Keep learning, keep getting up, and keep going, you will get there,” he said.

In the second place was Andriette de la Harpe, also from Cape Town.

She shared: “I would have never imagined being here today. So, for me to be here, gosh, that’s cool. And yes, I deserve to be here. I am so proud of myself for fighting and staying in the competition.”

Tarryn de Kock took the third spot. A researcher from Cape Town, De Kock said she had grown in leaps and bounds since being on the show.

“The person that walked into the MasterChef kitchen on that first day was not as self-assured as I am now. I’ve never been more confident in my ability, and I have never trusted myself as much as I have learned to trust myself coming here,” she said.

