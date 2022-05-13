Showdown on the cards with Skhumba Hlophe and Thato Moeng

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe and SuperSport presenter Thato Moeng are the hosts of a new show, The Saturday Showdown, which will see five teams captained by celebrities battle it out for a whooping R3.5-million grand prize.

The Saturday Showdown will air every Saturday from June 4 at 6.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

With the atmosphere and competitiveness of an arena game and the heart and wit of a game’s night with friends, The Saturday Showdown will be the boldest and biggest game show to grace local TV screens.

“We’re thrilled to premiere an epic game show like The Saturday Showdown on Mzansi Magic, something to keep our viewers entertained and engaged,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“It’s the kind of show that will appeal to viewers across ages and interests, be they into sports or pop culture. It is the latest in the hyper-local content strategy that we are putting out, content that is keeping up with viewers’ evolving and eclectic tastes.”

The show, which is produced by Red Pepper Pictures, is fun-filled, laugh-a-minute game show that will bring a fierce battle between competitive teams who will be fighting for the life-changing prize money.

The viewers will also get an opportunity to win R50 000 every week.

Five teams comprising three players, including a DStv rewards studio player, will face off over 13 episodes. The teams will go head-to-head in a series of games testing skills such as shooting hoops, luck, puzzles, pop culture activities, and karaoke.

All this will culminate in a face-off where the teams will clash in a game that encapsulates all of the above.

