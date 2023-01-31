Shudufhadzo Musida joins initiative to fight blood cancer

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has partnered with an international non-profit organisation in an effort to fight blood cancer.

Musida, who has contributed to a number of causes on the continent since her reign, has joined forces with DKMS Africa. The bone marrow donor centre is based in Germany and has offices in various countries including the US, the UK, Chile, Poland, India, and South Africa.

DKMS Africa said it is excited about the partnership, noting that Musida is committed to social equity and effecting change in the causes she chooses.

The initiative aims to encourage more black people to help in the organisation’s causes. Patients of African descent have less than 30% chance of finding a blood stem cell match, compared with 79% for white patients, which presents a challenge to patients who suffer from blood cancer.

In South Africa, one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 72 minutes, making a blood stem cell transplant their best chance for survival.

Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communication at DKMS Africa, said the global registry consists of 75% Caucasian donors and only 25% of potential donors of African descent.

“This disparity places black, coloured, indian, and Asian blood cancer patients at a 19% chance of finding a lifesaving match, and this has to change,” said Mokomele.

Musida said diseases such as blood cancer do not only affect the patient but the entire family.

“The financial, mental health, and access to medical care for diagnosed patients is the reason why I partnered with DKMS Africa, to ensure that patients and families receive holistic support in their needs and also to urge South Africans to come forward and donate to save a life,” said Musida.

“If there is any opportunity for black, coloured, indian, and Asian patients to receive treatment and reach transplant, then we have to act as South Africans.”

