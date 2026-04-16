Slipper Day aims for R15m to fulfil dreams of critically ill children

South Africans are once again being urged to swap their shoes for slippers as Reach For A Dream Foundation brings back its much-loved Slipper Day fundraiser on May 29, 2026, with an ambitious target of raising R15-million.

Now in its 15th year, the cosy campaign has, since 2011, rallied the nation behind children battling serious and life-threatening illnesses.

Fuzzy Facts

This year’s theme introduces ‘Fuzzy Facts’, playful and hard-to-prove claims about slippers, designed to spark curiosity while shining a spotlight on the foundation’s work.

Among the tongue-in-cheek claims is that wearing slippers can boost your mood by 61%. But what is certain is that the foundation has fulfilled close to 30,000 dreams since its establishment in 1988, bringing hope to children and their families during some of their most difficult moments.

Chief executive Julia Sotirianakos said the campaign continues to unite South Africans in kindness and compassion.

“This is our 15th year of bringing people together through Slipper Day. Our goal is to raise R15 million to continue making dreams come true for brave children undergoing treatment in hospitals,” she said.

Seven dreams a day

On average, the foundation fulfils seven dreams a day across the country. These range from meeting a celebrity hero to flying in a plane or spending a day as a vet. In 2025 alone, 2,510 dreams were realised.

One of the beneficiaries, 18-year-old Zinokhanyo Nyangule, shared her emotional journey at the campaign launch. Having battled cancer three times, her dream of appearing on television was recently fulfilled.

“Reach For A Dream has done more for me than I can imagine. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but they showed me that dreaming is important,” she said.

Prizes to be won

This year’s campaign also offers incentives for participants. By purchasing a Slipper Day sticker and scanning its barcode, supporters stand a chance to win a share of R2-million in prizes, including vouchers, movie tickets and other treats from participating retailers such as Wimpy, Nu Metro and Krispy Kreme.

Those who wear their slippers and sticker on the day can also redeem a free coffee or hot chocolate at Wimpy outlets nationwide.

Sticker sales support good cause

Stickers are available from April 13 to May 29 at major retailers, including Dis-Chem Pharmacies, The Crazy Store and Toys R Us, while virtual options can be purchased online. Bulk orders for schools and corporates will be delivered by The Courier Guy.

While some fuzzy facts may be debatable, like claims that slippers improve productivity by 47%, one fact remains clear: all proceeds from sticker sales go directly towards granting dreams to children fighting illness.

This Slipper Day, South Africans are encouraged to step into their slippers and do it for the dreamers, because every dream matters.

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