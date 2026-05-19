Social media’s fake dimples craze sparks health warning from top surgeon

The pursuit of the perfect selfie smile is taking a dangerous turn, with medical experts warning South Africans against treating cosmetic surgery like a social media trend.

As “fake dimple” videos continue to dominate TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook feeds, leading plastic surgeon Professor Chrysis Sofianos has raised concerns about the growing popularity of dimpleplasty, a cosmetic procedure designed to create artificial dimples.

What many influencers present as a quick beauty fix is, in reality, invasive facial surgery that can leave patients with permanent complications if done incorrectly.

Sofianos, who serves as academic head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of the Witwatersrand, says the trend reflects a worrying normalisation of cosmetic surgery online.

“Medical procedures should never be marketed with the casual attitude of a makeup tutorial,” he warned.

Warning of infection and nerve damage

Dimpleplasty involves making a small incision inside the cheek and stitching tissue in a way that creates an indentation meant to resemble a natural dimple.

While the surgery may appear minor, Sofianos says the face remains one of the most delicate areas of the body to operate on.

He cautioned that procedures performed by unqualified practitioners or in unhygienic environments could result in infection, nerve damage, facial asymmetry, chronic pain, scarring, and even tissue death.

Beyond the physical risks, Sofianos said failed cosmetic procedures often carry serious emotional consequences.

“Because the face is closely tied to identity and self-esteem, complications can leave patients struggling with embarrassment, anxiety, and social withdrawal,” he explained.

DIY dimple makers flood online marketplace

The warning comes as DIY “dimple makers” and facial gadgets flood online marketplaces, with some products selling for less than R20 and promising users dimples through repeated pressure on the cheeks.

Sofianos believes the rise of these products reflects how social media increasingly profits from insecurity by turning natural features into trends people feel pressured to buy or create.

“What’s fashionable today could easily disappear tomorrow, but the complications may stay with patients for years,” he said.

He also stressed that cosmetic procedures are heavily regulated for good reason, noting that sterile operating environments, trained medical staff, and proper aftercare are critical to patient safety.

According to the Health Professions Council of South Africa, only properly qualified and registered practitioners are legally allowed to perform medical procedures.

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