South African workers are exhausted: Here’s how to beat year-end burnout

As South African companies race to hit their year-end targets, an invisible threat is creeping across offices and work-from-home spaces: fatigue.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group warns that one in three employees is experiencing burnout, while a Gallup report reveals that 36% of workers face excessive daily stress and a staggering 71% feel disengaged at work.

The consequences are costly. “Studies have found that this comes at the cost of an estimated R161-billion annually in lost productivity and absenteeism,” says Keri Rudolph, founder of The IV Bar.

With the pressure mounting as December approaches, here are five practical ways to protect your mental and physical health and finish the year strong:

Draw the line between work and life

South Africans are known for their grit, but resilience without boundaries is a fast track to burnout. Experts recommend setting clear work cut-off times, taking leave when needed, and stepping away for micro-breaks. Even a simple 10-minute walk can reset your nervous system.

Rethink productivity

Research from the Stellenbosch Business School shows that the country’s “always-on” culture is doing more harm than good. Instead of chasing endless to-do lists, narrow your focus to what truly matters.

“Burnout stems from imbalances between demands and resources, not laziness. The human body and its capabilities are finite; learn to listen to the cues your body gives when it’s stretched,” Rudolph explains.

Prioritise mental health

According to October Health, 32% of South Africans report high work-related stress, making mental wellness non-negotiable.

Rudolph says early intervention is key: “If you are feeling overwhelmed, or the year-end slump is starting to feel chronic, tap into employee assistance programmes, counselling or mindfulness apps. Addressing stress early prevents it from spiralling into depression.”

Fuel your body with modern wellness

As deadlines pile up, nutrition and hydration often take a knock. Modern wellness tools like IV nutrient therapy are gaining popularity for restoring energy and immunity.

“Stress doesn’t leave on its own. Occasionally you need an extra hand in the form of vitamin infusions designed to combat fatigue and brain fog in a calm, restorative setting,” says Rudolph.

Plan realistically

Break large projects into smaller tasks, pace your workload, and delegate where possible. A realistic plan reduces panic and helps teams finish the year without compromising their well-being.

“Year-end fatigue is real, but it’s not inevitable. By humanising productivity and embracing modern wellness strategies, South African professionals can close the year with energy and start the next one on a healthier note.”

