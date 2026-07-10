South Africa’s best-kept travel secret finally revealed

South Africans have spoken, and the country’s ultimate hidden travel gem has officially been crowned. After weeks of showcasing some of the nation’s most spectacular yet under-the-radar destinations, BBC Lifestyle’s Hidden Gems South Africa has named the Stargazing Cube at Misty Mountain Reserve in Tsitsikamma as the winner of its inaugural travel competition.

Presented by travel content creator Tebogo Pin-Pin, the unique escape captured viewers’ imaginations with its striking glass cube overlooking the natural beauty of the Garden Route. The luxury accommodation features a king-sized bed that slides onto a private deck, allowing guests to sleep beneath a canopy of stars while surrounded by the tranquil Tsitsikamma landscape.

The five-part BBC Lifestyle series saw six South African travel influencers, each accompanied by a guest, travelling across the country in search of extraordinary destinations that often fly under the radar. Viewers voted weekly for their favourites before crowning the overall winner in the season finale.

‘Places that make South Africa so unique’

Reflecting on the victory, Tebogo Pin-Pin said the win represents far more than taking home a title.

“It honours authentic travel storytelling and recognises the remarkable people and places that make South Africa so unique,” he said, adding that the recognition shines a spotlight on a destination that perfectly blends luxury, adventure, breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality.

For Misty Mountain Reserve owner Greg Potter, the award belongs to everyone who helped build the destination into what it is today.

He credited his wife, Tracey, the reserve’s staff and the surrounding Tsitsikamma community for helping create a tourism experience capable of competing on a national stage.

“It shows that dedication, resilience and believing in Tsitsikamma can create something truly special,” Potter said.

Bucket-list destinations around the country

The competition also introduced viewers to several other bucket-list destinations around the country.

Second place went to Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway, a peaceful retreat surrounded by vineyards and mountains that offers hiking trails, trout fishing and crystal-clear river pools. Third place was awarded to the iconic Kruger Shalati, where guests sleep in luxury train carriages suspended above the Sabie River overlooking the Kruger National Park.

Rounding out the top five were Mont Esprit, an eco-pod retreat near Franschhoek, and Kagga Kamma Eco Lodge & Spa in the Cederberg, famous for its dramatic rock formations, cave-style accommodation and exceptional stargazing opportunities.

South Africa’s top five hidden gems

Stargazing Cube at Misty Mountain Reserve – Tsitsikamma Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway Kruger Shalati – Kruger National Park Mont Esprit – Franschhoek Kagga Kamma Eco Lodge & Spa – Cederberg

Produced by PD Productions for BBC Lifestyle, Hidden Gems South Africa celebrates local travel experiences while encouraging South Africans to discover the remarkable destinations waiting just beyond the usual tourist routes. Episodes remain available to stream on DStv Stream until 8 September.

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